I Feel Guilty For My Inadequate Parenting

I think deep down I know I’m doing a good job as a new mom. And especially when I look at the bigger picture of all the things I juggle in life. I'm raising intelligent children, and I've done an amazing job at it. I get to come home to a house full of love and laughter. 

Yet I can’t shake this nagging feeling of guilt that I’m not doing enough.

If my daughter had it her way, I would be her playmate at all hours of the day. We would be playing dress-up and racing cars on the same day in her made-up world.  

If my partner had it his way, I would be this superstar preschool teacher, and our almost 3-year-old daughter would already be reading and writing. She can barely keep eye contact with a book for longer than 30 seconds.

If society had it their way, I would be this amazing children’s healthy chef and only allow my daughter to watch a minimal amount of cartoons on TV. Unfortunately, that's not how the world works and we just have to do the best we can with what we're given. 

My reality:

So, I’m left with this feeling that I’m not doing enough. That I’m an inadequate parent.

Unfortunately, I don’t really have a solution to this predicament. Most days I just spend time convincing myself it’s okay and everything will be okay. It usually works and sometimes it doesn’t.

Does anyone relate? I sure hope so.

In the spirit of convincing myself everything is okay, here are some things I think I am doing well:

  • I try to create as loving of an environment for her as possible
  • I give her lots of hugs and praise
  • I do my best to help her understand her emotions
  • I support her to be independent
  • I take care of what she needs as best I can
  • I try to create exciting and joyful moments with her (we call them surprises)
  • I give her a healthy dose of freedom to explore

When I look back at that list, I suppose I’m not doing so bad at all.

Megan Llorente writes about motherhood, relationships, and entrepreneurship. She also offers coaching support for women going through a multitude of life journeys as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC). Learn more at yourmoderncoach.com.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.