Father Praised For How He Got 'Revenge' On Little Boy Who Pushed His Son On The Playground

After a father noticed an older child bullying his young son on the playground, he stepped in and intervened. How he handled the situation involving the two youngsters has many people praising him since he chose to tread lightly yet effectively.

The father protected his son from a bully on the playground by kindly reminding his son that the little boy 'forgot his manners.'

Sharing his story to the r/pettyrevenge subreddit, the man revealed that he recently took his 15-month-old son to a playground. While his little boy attempted to climb onto one of the obstacles, he noticed an older child shoving him out of the way.

“I don’t say anything at first but keep observing,” the father wrote. “Then he does it again so I step in to help my little one.”

The other boy’s parents were nowhere to be found, so the man approached his son and said to him, “Just let this little boy go first, he obviously forgot his manners.”

While the man claims that he was attempting to “shame” the child over his lack of manners, the child was more aggravated by the fact the man referred to him as a “little boy.”

“I AM NOT A LITTLE BOY!!” the child hollered at the man.

The father decided to take advantage of the situation and teach the child a lesson for pushing his son. “After seeing him push my kid around, I wasn’t about to let this opportunity go,” he wrote.

He continued to call the child “little boy” and said things like, “Look out buddy, the little boy is getting angry,” and, “Come here, let the little boy play with that one.”

As the child went into a full-on temper tantrum, his mother approached. The man admitted that he was worried that he may get into trouble.

However, when the child’s mother asked him what was wrong, he told her, “That man called me a little boy!”

“The parent looks at me, mouthes ‘Sorry’ to me as then she says to her son, ‘But you are a little boy,’” the man wrote. “Which is when I quickly grabbed my boy and went to the car as that kid exploded.”

Most Redditors found the father’s ‘revenge’ to be clever and effective.

“I was wondering how someone could possibly get revenge on a three-year-old (or so) stranger kid without doing something that puts you in a major [expletive] category. You managed to thread the needle perfectly,” one user commented.

“I can’t stop laughing. I did something similar but I used ‘baby’ and the kid was soooooooo disgruntled,” another user shared. “You handled that so well, teaching a valuable lesson while keeping it light,” a third user noted.

Others praised the man for using the incident as a teaching moment rather than encouraging his son to get back physically at the little boy.

When parents see another child bullying theirs, it is an instinct to want to put the bully in their place to protect their children. However, they must keep in mind that like their own child, the bully is likely still a child and perhaps has trouble differentiating right from wrong.

Instead of insulting or ridiculing them, parents should use the opportunity to teach their kids about the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated.

Growing up, children are bound to make mistakes, including hurting others. All they need is a little course correcting to get them on the right track.

It is safe to say that this father handled the situation perfectly! However, he may want to reconsider calling children “little” for the sake of his eardrums.

