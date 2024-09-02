Embracing A 'So What' Attitude For The Good Of Our Kids

My brother was an excellent student. He shared top billing with another student whose name was Barry. When my brother would come home from school and report his test scores, my mom would typically ask two questions:

“What did you miss?” Since my brother usually scored in the high nineties on his tests, it might have been only one question that he missed. The answer was easy on one level. Emotionally, though, there was some collateral damage.

“What did Barry get?” My mom was expressing a competitive instinct that wasn’t her finest hour. It’s good to know that even our heroes have their unfine hours.

Every time my mother shared the story of the visit to the psychologist, she would hang her head in shame. My response was always, “Look how you self-corrected.” After they visited the psychologist, my parents changed their style and never asked those questions again. My brother’s stomachaches went away.

For the rest of my siblings and me, it would be a lesson in parental self-discipline and having a 'so what' attitude for the good of our kids.

I’m certain my mom’s instincts were still there, but she controlled them. As a parent, I think about this story because I often notice the stress of my kids, who are now in their early thirties, and I want to ask them a different question, but one that relates: “So what?”

It’s another version of my brother’s sixth-grade experience. What if you don’t get everything right? What if you are not a production machine? What if you have to take time off to figure out the next steps? What if your creativity engine is taking a break?

The consequence of pushing ourselves so hard is significant: we focus more on the pace than the direction, and we risk burnout. We might be moving so fast and without proper consideration that we arrive where we don’t want to be.

Gustavo Fring | Pexels