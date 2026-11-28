Spoiling kids creates a problem that they never really grow out of. Child psychologist Michele Borba said, “I’ve seen spoiled kids grow up to be overindulged, selfish, unhappy, and constantly dissatisfied adults.”

Most people are on the same page about how dangerous it is to spoil kids, but they don’t agree on what that actually looks like. Every generation has its own definition based on its values.

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Generations disagree on whether it’s materialism or entitlement that makes a child spoiled.

Older generations have a more practical perspective, so they think kids are spoiled when they have more than they need. But younger generations want kids to feel loved, so they think being spoiled has more to do with a privileged attitude.

Boomers think children who get anything they want without earning it are spoiled.

One of the defining characteristics of this generation is their strong work ethic that can easily go too far, as explained by Purdue Global. They’ve always been used to earning the things they want and need by working hard, and they don’t see why things should be different for kids.

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Boomers can’t stand seeing children get everything handed to them, especially when they aren’t learning anything about responsibility in the process. They think the least kids can do in that situation is show their gratitude, and they aren’t afraid to call them out for it. In a 2015 parenting survey from Pew Research Center, boomers admitted that they tend to be pretty critical.

What’s really interesting is that some boomers don’t hold their grandchildren to the same strict standards. Counselor Amy Deblase said that’s because they didn’t have a lot of material things when they were growing up. Now, they don’t approve of spoiling kids, but they’re willing to make an exception for their grandkids.

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Gen X sees kids who aren’t taught to be self-sufficient as spoiled.

Gen X had a unique upbringing as latchkey kids. Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics, described this by saying, “When I was a kid, the view was, ‘You’re 8-years-old. We’ll tie this key around your neck so that you don’t lose it, and you can let yourself into the house, and, you know, don’t use the stove.’”

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Since Gen X had to figure out how to do things on their own so young, they think being spoiled has more to do with a lack of independence than with having a lot of things. After they did everything from dealing with boredom to cooking simple meals, kids who rely on their parents for everything are the ones who seem spoiled.

There might be some truth to that. David Bredehoft, PhD, a professor emeritus of psychology and family studies, said that overindulgence makes it hard for kids to develop realistic goals and important skills. While children certainly need support, Gen X often thinks they get too much.

Millennials care about children’s emotions, and they think they’re spoiled when they can’t do the same for others.

While boomers and Gen X have pretty practical approaches to parenting, millennials are doing things differently. According to research from Lurie Children’s Hospital, 74% of them use gentle parenting. 73% also think they’re doing a better job than their own parents.

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Millennials moved away from strict discipline and chose to focus on their kids’ emotions instead, possibly as a response to their own childhood. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health confirmed that parents are choosing warmth over an authoritative attitude these days.

This generation doesn’t think meeting kids where they are makes them spoiled. Instead, they’re more worried about kids who don’t care about others and who feel entitled to whatever they want. Millennials believe that empathy and respect can coexist.

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Gen Z believes children can be fortunate without being spoiled if they don’t act entitled.

Like millennials, Gen Z wants children to feel emotionally secure. In a 2023 report from Pew Research Center, 44% of today’s parents said they want to have a more loving relationship with their kids than what they had with their own parents.

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Older generations might think that’s enough to make kids spoiled, but Gen Z doesn’t see it that way. For them, what a kid has isn’t nearly as important as how they act because of it. Being fortunate isn’t the same as being entitled.

In her own work, child development specialist Claire Lerner, LCSW-C, said that when a child expects the best, “almost always the key culprit is a lack of limits.” When kids don’t have the guidance needed to recognize their privilege, that makes them spoiled in Gen Z’s eyes.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.