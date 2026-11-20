Gen X and baby boomers grew up being taught that if they worked hard and did what was expected of them (even when it didn't necessarily make them happy) they'd achieve success and happiness.

For decades, those rules were treated as non-negotiable. Today, millennials and Gen Z are questioning whether that playbook actually works anymore. This shift was reflected in 2026 research on generational work-life values, which notes that younger people increasingly view personal boundaries and balance as baseline expectations rather than perks earned through endless sacrifice. While younger generations aren't tossing out everything their parents and grandparents taught them, they are deliberately unlearning a few old habits that no longer pay off.

Advertisement

6 things Gen X and boomers were taught about life that younger generations now purposely try to unlearn:

1. Working harder automatically leads to more success

Suwatchai Wongaong | Shutterstock

Gen X and boomers grew up believing that the harder they worked, the further they'd get in life. And for the most part, that was true. Most of them made a point of always being willing to go the extra mile, and for many, that was the key to getting ahead. By keeping their heads down and working hard enough, their efforts tended to eventually pay off.

Advertisement

That's not quite how things are for younger generations. Millennials and Gen Z are finding that hard work isn't enough on its own. Roxana Barbulescu, Associate Professor of Management and Human Resources at HEC Paris, notes that "Organizational career outcomes are shaped by small, cumulative day-to-day developments and chance events rather than major turning points."

Working around the clock doesn't always translate to more money or job security, and being successful isn't worth sacrificing their entire lives.

2. You should keep your personal struggles private

Older generations were generally taught that their personal problems are best left behind closed doors. They weren't supposed to burden other people with their feelings or let anyone see that they were struggling. The expectation was to pull themselves together and move on without making a big deal out of it.

Advertisement

As therapist Mary Beth Somich recently told Newsweek, "Many boomers grew up believing that love is shown through providing and protecting, not through verbal affirmation or vulnerability."

It's far more acceptable now to talk openly about life's challenges, so younger generations are less likely to see asking for help as a weakness. They see no point in keeping everything bottled up when it won't make things disappear.

3. Staying at a steady job is more important than being happy there

When Gen X and boomers were old enough to enter the workforce, they were told that having a steady job was something to be grateful for, even if they weren't particularly happy doing it. Quitting was seen as risky, and sticking with the same company for years often translated to being responsible.

Millennials and Gen Z are questioning why they should spend most of their waking hours doing something that makes them miserable. A recent survey from WorkProud showed that "only 23% of workers aged 42 and under expressed strong interest in staying with their companies for the long term. For workers aged 30 and under, that fell to 18%." They don't mind looking for better opportunities or leaving employers who don't value them.

Advertisement

4. Being a good person means putting other people first

Dmytro Sheremeta | Shutterstock

Older generations were raised to think that being a good person involved putting everyone else first. Prioritizing those around them was a sign of their care and love, so they would help their family members and stay available for friends even when they were overwhelmed with their own lives.

Advertisement

Younger generations are more comfortable setting boundaries and making time for themselves without feeling guilty. If it means declining an invitation or saying no now and then, so be it. They have no desire to put their own happiness on the back burner.

5. Buying nice things is how you prove you made it

Gen X and boomers believed that success looked like a big house with an expensive car parked in the driveway. Filling their home with things they worked hard to buy all showed that they were doing well in life. They place a lot of emphasis on reaching traditional milestones and having something to show for their hard work.

Millennials and Gen Z don't necessarily agree that having a bunch of material things actually makes life better. What they're really striving for is financial freedom and having enough money to just enjoy their everyday lives. Keeping up appearances isn't as appealing when they could put that money toward something that genuinely excites them.

6. Marriage and kids are non-negotiable milestones

When older generations graduated from high school, they typically had a clear idea of what to do next. They went to college, found a stable job, got married, and eventually started a family. They treated these milestones as natural steps rather than personal choices. People who took a different path might face criticism about when they would finally settle down, no matter how successful or happy they were.

Advertisement

Younger generations are more open to non-traditional options, such as staying single or getting married later and choosing not to have children. A survey from MassMutual found that one in four Gen Zers currently say they won't have kids because they don't feel they can handle it financially. They're realizing that being a grown-up doesn't have to mean following what everyone else is doing. They can forge their own path.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.