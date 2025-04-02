Doctor Mocked For Requesting Family Members Be Up-To-Date On Vaccines Before Visiting Her Newborn

Bringing a newborn into the world is a monumental moment, especially when it’s the result of years of IVF. But for one couple on Reddit, the birth of their baby led to some not-so-joyous family drama over a simple request: Make sure your vaccines are up-to-date before you visit.

It seems like common sense, right? After all, newborns are tiny, vulnerable beings, and who wants to risk them catching a nasty illness? But despite both parents being doctors, their request caused a serious family fallout. Relatives unfriended them in a group chat and haven’t spoken to them since. Was this a medical move made in the interest of the baby’s health, or did these parents go a little overboard?

Advertisement

A doctor was mocked by her family members after requesting their vaccines be up-to-date before visiting her newborn.

As anyone in the medical field (or even just a worried parent) knows, newborns should not be exposed to major illnesses, especially in the first month. So when a baby has a heart condition — no matter how mild — the idea of exposing them to common illnesses can feel like setting them up for an unwanted game of russian roulette. Enter the couple, both medical professionals, who decided to request that anyone visiting their baby in the first month be up to date on their Tdap, flu, and COVID vaccines.

Advertisement

Alex_Smith | Canva Pro

Seems like common sense, right? The vaccines are there to protect against diseases that can literally knock out a newborn, and the couple was simply following expert advice. Sure, the request wasn’t exactly an open invitation to a vaccine-free-for-all, but in their eyes, it was the best way to make sure their baby stayed safe and healthy.

Advertisement

And yet, some family members didn’t exactly appreciate the reminder to get jabbed. They probably weren’t thrilled to hear that their "come meet the baby" invitation came with a “but first, show us your vaccine cards” requirement. You can almost hear the collective sigh of relatives who thought they’d just pop over without a public health screening. But the parents weren’t trying to start a medical revolution — they were just trying to protect their kid.

Everyone agreed that the parents were not just justified in their request but absolutely doing the right thing.

The backlash the parents received, with family members leaving group chats and refusing to speak to them, raises an important issue. Family dynamics can be complex, and requests like these can easily be misinterpreted. Some relatives might feel their personal freedoms are being restricted, or they may disagree with the vaccination policy due to their own beliefs about vaccines.

As the dad simply put it, however, "We weren’t trying to offend anyone, just protect our baby, especially since she has a mild heart condition and is extra vulnerable right now." There's really nothing more to say. One of the most important roles a parent takes is that of a protector for their child. That's exactly what these parents are doing, and if their extended family doesn't understand that, too bad.

As one commenter wrote, "If I’m being super honest these people would not be allowed around my children at all after this conversation, vaccines or not. I wouldn’t trust them to be safe adults to my child. Not giving them preventable diseases is the absolute bare minimum, not mocking a new parent’s efforts to keep their kid alive also falls in that category. I would have to seriously consider the value that these people bring to my life vs their attempts to make me feel crazy if I was in your shoes."

Advertisement

Westersoe | Canva Pro

While it's important to respect individual opinions, it's also essential to recognize the parents' right to protect their child. Family members may see this request as an inconvenience, but the parents' primary concern is the health and safety of their baby. March of Dimes noted that the two most important vaccines for anyone in close proximity to a newborn are the flu vaccine and Tdap or whooping cough.

Additionally, the fact that both parents are medical professionals lends weight to their request. As experts in their fields, their understanding of the potential risks involved may have led them to prioritize their baby's health in a way that others who lack that medical knowledge may not fully comprehend. Still, it’s clear that some relatives felt hurt or offended by the perceived "demand," rather than understanding the parents' intentions.

Advertisement

In situations like this, finding a balance between health and family relationships can be challenging.

The parents weren't attempting to control anyone’s life. They simply wanted to safeguard their baby. However, in a world where public health decisions are often highly politicized, requests like these can feel like a line in the sand for some family members.

So, is the request too much? In terms of safety, no. It’s a responsible measure to ensure a newborn’s well-being. But the key lies in communication. The parents could have perhaps made more of an effort to explain their reasoning behind the request, framing it not as an imposition but as an essential step in keeping their baby safe. Similarly, family members should be encouraged to understand the situation from the parents’ perspective, even if they don’t fully agree with the approach.

Ultimately, the situation highlights the importance of open communication and empathy. While safety should always come first, family members may benefit from understanding the parents’ fears and motivations in a way that fosters respect and cooperation rather than division.

Advertisement

The parents were just trying to do what they thought was best for their newborn, while the relatives, who didn’t agree with the request, might have felt left out or judged. If anything, this story shows that in the age of vaccines and social distancing, it’s tough to please everyone, especially when it comes to family dynamics.

But if everyone could just put aside their pride, get a flu shot (or two), and focus on the adorable baby at the center of it all, this could be a perfect opportunity for the family to come together. After all, there’s a newborn to meet, and nothing should stand in the way of cuddles and baby giggles. Any family member unable to see the bigger picture — well, maybe not seeing them isn't such a bad thing.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.