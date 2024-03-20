Dad Secretly Gave Son His Vape Back After His Mother Took It Away Months Before — ‘He Didn’t Even Apologize For Lying’

A mother has admitted that she's disappointed in her husband's reaction after they caught their son smoking weed.

Posting to the subreddit "r/TwoHotTakes," she claimed that her husband betrayed her trust when he undermined the punishment she gave their teenage son after catching him getting high.

She's upset after her husband secretly gave their son his vape back when she took it away months before.

In her Reddit post, she explained that their son, who is in high school, has been getting low grades, has no job, and simply hangs out in his room all day playing video games. Her husband tried to argue that he used to do the same thing when he was their son's age and in high school, but eventually stopped once he became an adult and met his wife.

The disagreement between the two of them came after they found weed vape pens in their son's room almost 3 months ago. She pointed out that her husband knows that she isn't a fan of weed, especially when her underage child has been smoking it, which explains why he seemingly has no motivation to do his schoolwork and stays in his room for all hours of the day.

She immediately took the vape pens from him, and they both told the teen that if he didn't pass a drug test they would confiscate his car from him. Recently though, she learned that her husband hadn't stuck to the agreement that their son shouldn't be smoking weed.

"My daughter got in trouble today for something dumb, he took her phone. She got so mad she blurted out my son told her my husband gave him the weed vape back right after we took it," she wrote. Things only escalated from there after her husband threatened to cancel an upcoming family trip to the Bahamas if their daughter continued to rat him out to her mother.

She ended up confronting her husband about the vape pens and accused him of lying to her for the last several months about it.

Her husband said he couldn't care less if their son was smoking and didn't apologize for giving him back the vape pen.

"I don't care if the kid smokes weed. Like I said before I didn't care then and I don't care now. He's going to do it if he wants to do it," her husband sent in a text she shared on the Reddit post.

She pointed out that she and her husband were having conversations in the past about watching their son to see if it happened again, and he agreed to it, meanwhile, he already knew their son was still smoking.

It's one thing to be an adult smoking weed, but it's an entirely different ballpark when it's an underage child. Not only that, but the excessive weed-smoking is severely impacting his education and livelihood. Just because this father used to smoke weed when he was a teenager and turned out fine doesn't mean that he should ignore his role as a parent, especially if he sees just how much of a negative impact it's having.

People in the comments section agreed that her husband shouldn't be willing to let his son smoke at all.

"Yikes. Yeah, your kid will probably still smoke sure, but the point of being a parent is leading by example/guidance and teaching your kid there are consequences to their actions. Your husband isn’t being a good parent and what your kid needs for the long term," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user suggested ways that she could make sure her son understands the implications of allowing weed to ruin the important aspects of his life, like his education. "So on one hand... Yes, kids will be kids... But if they aren't doing well in their schooling they need something other than taking what might help calm them down or help them feel less stressed," they insisted.

"Talk with them... See how you can help... Let them know that yes you understand that if you take it they'll just get it from a friend but let them know you also want them to do better in life & this can be a lesson to learn from. "

A third user chimed in, "Your husband is purposely undermining you which shows a lack of respect. It will also teach your son that he does not need to respect you. It would be best to get to the root of this soon before he starts lying like his father."

The role of a parent is to steer their child in the right direction as best they can.

Sure, teenagers are bound to smoke and drink well before the age they should, but that doesn't mean parents should condone it. As long as their child is living under their roof and under their supervision, they must make sure it's not getting out of hand and doesn't impact other areas of their life.

This father's superficial solution doesn't fix the problem, and enabling his son to continue smoking weed against the wishes of his wife will only further harm his son in the long run. Add that to the way he quickly tried to blackmail his daughter into not saying anything ... it seems this father needs a reality check on what it means to be a parent who wants the best for his children's futures.

