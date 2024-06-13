Dad Apologizes To His Daughter After Seeing The House She Lives In At College — ‘I Failed As A Parent’

After seeing the house his college-aged daughter was living in, a father pulled her in close and apologized, believing that it was all his fault.

However, the dad can rest assured that his daughter is not the only one living in such conditions. Many former college students shared their own experiences living in filth and squalor before graduating. It's all part of the college experience.

The dad apologized to his college-aged daughter, saying he ‘failed’ as a parent after seeing her campus housing.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times, college student Sam Paige captured her father’s hilarious and relatable reaction to seeing the house she lived in for the first time.

The mortified dad couldn't help but chuckle as he pulled his daughter in close as if he could protect her from the nearly dilapidated house. “I’m sorry. I failed as a parent!” he says, shaking his head in disbelief. “This is awful!”

The house itself appears to have gone a while without repairs or at least a paint job. One of the windows on the second floor does not have glass in the frame.

Aside from the house, the front lawn is completely overgrown with weeds and dandelions and desperately needs maintenance.

However, it is nothing that most college students aren’t familiar with!

Others shared the details of their own college living conditions that would appall most parents.

“So real! My dad said he didn’t want to leave me in my dorm because it looked like a jail cell,” one TikTok user commented.

“When my husband finally saw my daughter's college house, he said, ‘These girls are tough,’” another user wrote.

“After my dad dropped me off, he took me to dinner and said, ‘You don’t have to stay there, we can find you someplace else!!’(I stayed),” another user shared.

Even though most college students live in not the nicest houses (for lack of a better word), it adds to the experience!

Most of us former college students can happily report that some of our best memories were made in those kitchens that were trashed with piles of expired food, broken refrigerators, and living rooms without blinds or exposed pipes.

Living in squalor also taught us some essential life skills.

Some of us learned basic home maintenance, such as fixing a leaky faucet or changing a light bulb. It was also a crash course in how to keep spaces tidy.

Small houses typically have lower costs, which taught us the value of budgeting and saving money.

Motortoin films / Shutterstock

No matter how atrocious our living conditions were, we laughed and bonded over it with the rest of our roommates, and at the end of the day, it only brought us closer together.

Parents can rest assured that we are just fine living in small and dirty houses for a while while we get our degrees. We’ll eventually work our way up to cleaner, more spacious homes when we are parents ourselves, apologizing to our children for “failing” them.

College students should experience living in tight, filthy spaces for at least a little while. These experiences humble us and shape us into even more emotionally intelligent individuals.

Parents who allow us to humble ourselves are certainly not failures, and we have them to thank for our success!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.