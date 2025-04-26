Parents have an often unspoken tool that can come in handy when they need a quick fix to a behavioral problem, and it centers around the white lie. It’s a little fib, often told with the best intentions, designed to shape the behavior of their children and make their lives a little bit smoother. Think of it like a theatrical performance to nudge kids into better habits, with a sprinkle of fantasy.

Children thrive on creativity and adventure, which is why parents often resort to white lies that are more whimsical than serious. It’s also a way for parents to avoid conflict with their children because let’s face it, sometimes arguments with a child are like negotiations with a tiny rebel general.

Here are 7 brilliant white lies parents tell their children to get them to behave:

1. 'If you tell a lie, your nose will grow.'

This classic Pinocchio trick is a sneaky way for parents to get kids to fess up to the truth. This method has changed over each generation to make it easier on parents. For instance, an alternative could be to tell them that their ears will turn red if they lie, and watch your child start to cover their ears when they actually do it.

"Parents tend to instruct their children not to lie, yet all children seem to lie," said Christian L. Hart, Ph.D. Thankfully, when they are little, their lying game isn't exactly strong. That means a white lie, like your nose grows when you tell a fib, works because the parent already knows their child isn't being honest. It teaches their children a lesson about lying without outright telling kids they can't be trusted.

2. 'Eating vegetables will make you strong!'

Whether it’s the spinach making you as strong as Popeye or carrots helping you see in the dark, one thing is for certain: some children hate vegetables. That doesn't mean they don't have to eat them, however. With that being said, this little white lie has good intentions.

A study found that 85% of young children in the U.S. do not meet the daily vegetable intake recommendations. Cardiologist Dr. Michael Miedema from the Minneapolis Heart Institute explained to Time that a healthy habit of eating vegetables in childhood could actually reduce heart disease risk by 25% in adulthood.

3. 'If you keep misbehaving, then Santa Claus will put you on the naughty list.'

This little white lie only works around the holidays, but it’s still incredibly effective in getting kids to see how their behavior can have consequences. Is it the best solution? No, but sometimes when there's a meltdown in the toy aisle at Target, a parent has got to do what they've got to do.

4. If you cross your eyes / stick out your tongue, your face will freeze that way.

Making faces isn't exactly bad behavior, but like with everything in childhood, there's a time and a place. The time to stick your tongue out in a picture is not during wedding photos, for example. This is one of those silly lies that doesn't exactly hurt anyone, but gets a little kid to perform as needed without a long negotiation or battle. Sometimes that's just necessary.

5. 'Keep sitting that close to the television and you will go blind.'

Many children have a habit of sitting very close to the television, which often raises concerns among parents. While this behavior was once thought to cause permanent eye damage, experts now agree that it doesn't harm vision. However, consistently sitting too close can be a sign of nearsightedness, as children with undiagnosed vision issues may move closer to see the screen more clearly. It can also cause eye strain, fatigue, or headaches, especially if screen time is prolonged without breaks.

More often than not, however, this lie is just something parents use to get their kids to distance themselves, even just a little bit, from the TV. Sometimes, that's all it takes to distract them into doing something more productive with their time.

6. 'The car won’t start until everyone is buckled up.'

Young children often understand rules better when they’re tied to something immediate and visible. Saying the car won’t start feels like a direct consequence of not buckling up, making it easier for them to remember and comply. Kids start buckling up automatically before the car moves, not because they’re told to, but because it becomes part of the process.

Basically, this is an easy way to instill a habit in kids without a million why questions attached to it. They can understand easily that to get the car to move, they need to perform a simple task.

7. 'If you wander away, someone is going to snatch you.'

While this is considered a white lie, it’s not entirely impossible to think that this could happen. Parents tend to say this to children who are known to wander off, especially in unfamiliar or unsafe environments. They say this for fear of their child potentially being abducted should they stay out of their line of sight.

While it might sound alarming, the goal is often to help the child understand the importance of staying close and being cautious in public spaces. Ideally, it’s about setting boundaries to ensure the child is aware of the risks and threats that could be lurking nearby.

