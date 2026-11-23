Parenting is so freaking hard, especially in today’s world of media being within grasp at any second. Kids are exposed to a world of information just by asking Alexa, whether parents want it or not. Trust us: Kids will usually find a way. There’s no point in ignoring the media; it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The big issue is that boys are shown conflicting (and often harmful) information about women, which can make it hard for them to understand how to treat women and girls. These lessons are not as overt as you might expect, but if you parent with these rules in mind consistently, you may end up raising a boy who might change the world for the better.

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3 strict rules some boys had growing up that turned them into quality human beings:

1. 'Nobody in this house tells a boy to toughen up'

This rule is about patience with their self-discovery. Allow your sons to feel love and connections. Let them be in touch with their feelings and never let them feel shame for them by telling them to “get over it” or “toughen up”.

The APA Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men confirm that all toxic phrases like that do is reinforce the stereotypical concept that men need to be strong and unfeeling. And if they can’t express their emotions, if they can’t understand their feelings, how can they ever hope to understand and appreciate others?

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2. 'No question is ever off-limits'

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This rule circles back to the concept of shame that we mentioned above. If your kids feel embarrassed talking about a certain topic with you, if they feel they will be punished or judged, they will get their information from less reliable (and less friendly) sources — scary research from the Pew Research Center shows that 53% of U.S. adult TikTok users regularly get news there — and they will form their conclusions. Instead, let them know that there is no topic off-limits.

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Of course, that doesn’t mean they should ask you about certain topics at the dinner table with a younger sibling present. Setting is important, and that's part of the lesson. If they know they can come to you and ask you about anything that’s going on without any consequences, it will open the door to real discussions about how respectfully to treat women, despite the examples of political leaders and celebrities in the spotlight.

3. 'You're such a girl is never used as an insult'

Teach your sons that they deserve respect, but they need to give respect, too. Self-respect is most powerfully shown by how a person treats others in his life. These two forms of respect will go hand-in-hand if that's what you teach and model.

So, how do you teach that? Live by the mantra to treat others the way they want to be treated. Yes, you too! How you, as a parent, speak about girls and women teaches kids volumes.

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Also, pay attention to whether you aren't using "girl" and "woman" or other feminine terms as pejoratives (i.e., do you let them tease their friend who cries by saying “you’re such a girl”? Do you use phrases like those yourself?).

The best way to teach your sons about respect, honesty, and patience is by showing them what that looks like. Whether you’re a single parent, divorced, or in a happily committed relationship, let your son see how respect goes both ways, from the man to the woman and the woman to the man.

Little boys tend to mimic the men they see in their lives, so be sure they have a positive male role model in their lives whom they can learn from.

If not, point them out when you see them in movies or on TV. Ask your sons to think critically about how they would like the girls and women they care about to be treated. Talk through which men and boys in their lives, or the media, show that kind of respect, and which ones do not.

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With these three rules combined, parents today can raise healthy, happy boys who grow into men who love and respect women. And that's one powerful way to change the world.

YourTango experts are a group of relationship, life, and wellness experts who aim to promote healthier lives and happier relationships.