It’s easy to think that kids aren’t really aware of serious financial issues, but research from psychology professor Kathryn Grant, PhD, shows that family money stress affects everyone, including children.

Kids can’t really develop a healthy relationship with money when they watch their parents worry about it all the time. That’s why they continue to feel uncomfortable about it, even when they’re financially independent adults.

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People who have 6 habits now probably grew up with parents who were always worried about money

1. They feel stressed when they pay their regular bills

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According to Linda Gallo, PhD, an associate professor of psychology, it’s hard to avoid feeling anxious about money when “financial stress is a very common cause of stress overall.”

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Really, everyone has felt a sense of dread before when it was time to pay their monthly bills. That’s just the nature of something that’s so far out of people’s control.

People who watched their parents struggle to make ends meet have an added layer of anxiety, though. Even if they have plenty of money now, paying bills still doesn’t feel safe to them because they saw how it affected their parents. They can’t just let go of that.

2. They spend money on other people, but never themselves

Parents have to make sacrifices for their families when money is a concern. No matter how hard they try to hide that, their kids will notice. That could easily convince them that they shouldn’t spend money on themselves either.

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Psychologist Jodi Coochise, PhD, explained that’s what makes people feel guilty about spending money. “We all have core beliefs around money,” she said. “If our thinking or behavior diverge[s] from those mental models, we may experience feelings of guilt.”

In this case, no amount of money in the bank could make them believe it’s OK to treat themselves. It might be easier for them to spend money on the people they love, but they just don’t see themselves as deserving.

3. They can’t enjoy life without thinking about how much things cost

You know that feeling of uneasiness that comes when you’re in the middle of something that should be fun, but you’re too worried to fully relax? That’s how people feel pretty much 24/7 after they watched their parents obsess over money out of necessity during childhood.

When they’re on a cool vacation or seeing one of their favorite bands live, they can’t just enjoy themselves. How much they paid to do that thing is never far from their mind. That makes them wonder if it was worth it, even if it makes them incredibly happy.

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There’s a reason people can’t just shake this off. In a study published in the journal Science, researchers concluded that worrying about money “[consumes] mental resources, leaving less for other tasks.” Financial stress literally takes away the brain power people need for other important things.

4. They live in fear of having a financial emergency

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Facing a financial crisis is a super stressful situation. Northwestern University noted that this can cause everything from anxiety and depression to physical pain, which can last for a long time.

Most people will face some kind of emergency that forces them to dip into their savings at some point. But it doesn’t do any good to sit around waiting for that day to come. That just adds to their stress. Unfortunately, kids who watched their parents go through financial crises are going to have a hard time not bracing for the same thing themselves. For them, the unexpected has become inevitable.

5. They think financial stability will make them happy

The relationship between money and happiness is very complicated. Researchers from Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania found that money does make some people happier, but only if they aren’t unhappy to begin with.

You can’t argue that knowing you would be able to pay your bills and take care of your family if an emergency came up brings a sense of peace. But how people feel specifically depends on how happy they already are. So if you are a grumpy person who can suddenly pay all your bills, you might not be much happier just because you aren't stressed about money anymore.

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People whose parents worried about money while they were growing up could fall into the trap of thinking money is the key to happiness. That can make their kids fall into the same habit of chasing enough money to be happy and missing out on more important moments.

6. They never feel like they’re making enough money

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According to certified financial planner and financial therapist Joy Slabaugh, a lot of people experience money dysmorphia, which makes them think they’re doing better or worse financially than they actually are. This leads some people to feel like they can never make enough money. They might be totally secure, but they still can’t relax.

That’s the kind of thing that happens when people grow up in a family that doesn't have much money. They get used to that mindset and can’t let it go, even when it’s no longer true for them.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.