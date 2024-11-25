Baker ‘Insulted’ That Her Boss — And Son’s Fiancée — Did Her Job Because She Was Hours Late To The Kitchen

It can be hard to have someone else do your job. After all, you know how to do it better than anyone else.

Typically, though, you wouldn’t go so far as to say that you were “insulted” by someone else doing your job, especially if you weren’t available to do it yourself. But that’s exactly how one woman felt. When she showed up hours late, a baker took it personally that her boss, who just so happens to be her son's fiancée, took her place.

The real question here, however, is of family dynamics. Is this a personal family tiff or an employer / employee disagreement?

A baker was upset that her boss stepped in to do her job when she showed up hours after she said she would.

One business owner shared a complicated story that involved a woman who was both her employee and her fiancé’s mother on Reddit.

“I … own a bakery business,” she explained. “My fiancé’s mother … works for me as the primary baker. I offer a flexible schedule and told her she could pick the hours she would like to work.”

This sounds like it would be a pretty great job setup, but it didn’t work well here.

“Every week she has been late and I have never complained to her about it or made any comments,” she said.

“A few days ago she told me she would come bake at [a] 4:30 p.m. start. Not a problem. I got off work around 3:30 and began prepping dough for her to bake on her arrival. I turned my oven on around 4:00 p.m. because it takes a while to heat up,” she continued.

The boss was not upset that the baker, her future mother-in-law, was late, but since she was available, she started her work.

Despite what the woman had said, she didn’t show up.

“At 4:20 she texted me she was going to dinner and would come by after,” she stated. “She did not give a time of arrival. I didn’t say anything to her about it. I didn’t complain.”

Instead, she got to work since she had already prepped the dough and the oven.

“Fiancé’s mom showed up at 5:58. When she got there she asked why I was baking,” she recounted. “I said I just figured I could get ahead of the game rather than let the dough sit.”

The woman assured her fiancé’s mother that she had no issues with her being late.

The baker took it personally that her son's fiancée decided to do her job.

“She then said that she had an issue with it,” she recalled. “I asked what she meant. She told me it was insulting that I began her job.”

They discussed the issue further later. “She said that I told her she could pick her own hours, and if I have different expectations to communicate them. I said, ‘I don’t have a problem with you picking your own hours. I am just asking that you could let me know when you plan to come, and arrive at that time so I can plan accordingly,’” she explained.

This did not go over well.

“To this she said to me, ‘Well, this is how I feel. I’m not the one for this job. You are the way you are and you can find someone else,’” she shared.

The boss and baker are in a tough position because they have a personal relationship in addition to a professional one.

These women are essentially family, which further complicates this situation.

Business News Daily said it’s important to “set clear expectations for family you hire” and “treat family like regular employees.”

“It’s essential to prepare for the possibility of terminating your working relationship with a family member,” they added. “You may need to let them go because you no longer need their services, or you may have to fire them.”

This baker is clearly taking advantage of her boss and probably thinks she can get away with it because they are almost family. It’s time for the boss to stand up for herself and her business and let go of her primary baker if she doesn’t abide by her rules.

It will be good for her business and for her future marriage.

