Adorable Baby Has No Idea Her Mom Dresses Her Up While She Naps

Everyone knows how incredibly adorable babies are no matter what they do (except maybe when they puke or pee on you, but we're focusing on the positives here). Sleeping babies are especially cute; so cute that you have to resist squeezing their cheeks when they're napping, or risk the hell that is a screeching, cranky baby.

But one photographer mom has taken advantage of the fact that her baby girl is just so darn cute. Most moms would "sleep when the baby sleeps."

But not Laura Izumikawa.

Izumikawa, a photographer from Los Angeles, has been taking photos of her adorable daughter, Joey Marie Choi. But these aren't just your ordinary photos.

No, Izumikawa has taken the opportunity to dress up Joey in the cutest costumes. From Beyoncé to Star Wars, baby Joey has worn it all... and she looks absolutely precious! If you need costume ideas, then look no further than this baby.

Izumikawa told The Huffington Post that she realized early on that she couldn't sleep while baby Joey slept. She ended up staring at her baby girl because of how truly in love she was.

"Because Joey slept so deeply, I thought it'd be fun adding little props on her just to send some hilarious pictures to our parents," she said. "It was a way to memorialize her growth and little milestones."

The mom posted these photos to her Instagram, and in no time, she had gained more than 30,000 followers! No one could resist a cute baby in costume.

Like any mom, Izumikawa was worried at first that this would spell trouble for her precious baby, and considered stopping.

"But then I started receiving messages from countless people who said that the photos and videos were the highlights of their day and for some, a thing they enjoy watching with their kids," she said.

We, for one, are glad that she didn't stop. Just look through these photos and see how incredibly cute and truly heartwarming they are, maybe they make you want your own kids?

Here is the baby in costumes while she naps:

1. Gather all the single babies!

2. This baby is a martial arts master

3. This baby is ready for a vacation

4. It's the Game of Babies

5. Luke, we're home. Time to nap!

6. This baby walks like an Egyptian.

8. Let's taco 'bout it!

9. She's ready for spring!

10. Who wants pizza?

Check out the rest of the photos on Izumikawa's Instagram.

