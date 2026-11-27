Oblivious to the cold and to predators as night fell, an orphaned elephant calf held a vigil by the body of his dead mother.

In 2014, the five-month-old lovingly laid his trunk on her as the emotional drama played out in Samburu, northern Kenya.

Rescuers worked through the night to save the grieving elephant calf who was holding vigil for his decased mom

Bernd Dittrich | Unsplash

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Worried for his safety, keepers from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Kenya Wildlife Service and Save the Elephants worked through the night to capture the bull, who stubbornly refused to leave his mother's side.

Vets were eventually able to tranquilize the youngster in the early hours of the morning, before driving him to the Samburu airstrip. A specialist team flew in to prepare the calf for the flight to his new home at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage.

Located in Nairobi National Park, the nursery receives elephants from across the country. After the flight, the severely dehydrated calf was driven to the orphanage, where keepers quenched his thirst with some milk and water.

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Some of the other 30 orphans at the nursery were brought in to welcome and comfort the new arrival, who was named Sokotei.

Despite the shock of his new surroundings, it wasn't long before the grieving calf was making new friends

"Sokotei's rescue was a battle against time to keep him safe. Throughout the night, teams from Save the Elephants and the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust were there to support the young calf, and everyone had a long night battling to keep him safe from predators by trying to catch him," SWT director Rob Brandford said at the time.

"Alone, he was extremely vulnerable, but rain and the fact that he's a wild animal meant we had to wait until morning, when everyone woke very early and ready to face a dramatic few hours.

The rescue was part of the SWT's Orphans' Project, which rescues elephants and reintegrates them into the wild. The orphanage looks after elephants under the age of three that are still milk-dependent. They are then sent to one of two reintegration centers in the Tsavo National Park. One is in Voi and the other in Ithumba.

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"Once Sokotei is old enough to go to one of our reintegration centers, he will spend time going out into the bush to meet other herds, learn what food is safe and essentially learn how to be a wild elephant," Brandford added. "It can be a long process; it depends on what age the orphan was rescued. If they were very young and have no memory of living wild, then it can take seven to eight years before they are in a position to survive in the wild.'

In 2013, almost 50 elephants were rescued by the Trust, with the numbers rising each year as the threat of poaching increases, meaning more calves are left orphaned. Sokotei's mom, an elephant known as Cherie, died due to a serious internal infection caused by a twisted gut.

Sokotei found a new family, but his story has a heartbreaking end

Charlene Du Toit | Pexels

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Sokotei's first few weeks at the nursery were very difficult for him. He had severe diarrhea that worried his keepers, but eventually settled in and became a loving, friendly member of the nursery group of orphans. He became close friends with other orphans Kithaka, Barsilinga, and Suguta, and later with Sirimon, Enkikwe, Olsekki, and Siangiki.

He took those relationships with him to the Ithumba reintegration unit in Tsavo. At Ithumba, Sokotei and his friends became more independent. They started to wander further away from their stockades under the leadership of an older orphan named Laragai. During this time, they spent time with elephants who had already been reintroduced back into the wild.

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In late April 2018, four-year-old Sokotei was tragically killed by lions a few kilometers from the Ithumba stockades. His keepers and friends were devastated. However, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is comforted in knowing that everyone involved in his rescue had given him four more years of life that he would not have had otherwise.

Kristen Droesch is a Senior User Experience Architect at Omnicom Production with a background spanning product architecture, service design, and content strategy.