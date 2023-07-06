Family

I Can't Have My Own Kids But Being A Bonus Mom Completely Saved Me

I may have lost a lot, but those kids saved me.

By Unwritten — Last updated on Jul 06, 2023

Photo: Pexels
woman being a bonus mom

By Taylor Seering

When people used to ask me if I had any children, it always ended up being a rather complicated question to answer.

For years, I dreamt of being a mom. Unfortunately, a severe case of endometriosis and polycystic ovaries took that dream away from me. My boyfriend and I “tried” for a while (basically with no protection and no birth control), but we were never successful.

I had always suspected I was going to have fertility issues due to the fact that my lady parts never seemed to function like they were supposed to (but that’s a whole different story).

RELATED: I Would Rather Travel The World Than Ever Have Kids

Nevertheless, it was a s****y feeling having a negative screen glaring up at me, once again. Eventually, I gave up taking pregnancy tests and just kind of let it go.

After a diagnostic surgery confirmed that I have severe endometriosis, adenomyosis, and majorly polycystic ovaries, I made the heartbreaking decision to have a total hysterectomy.

I thought it meant I’d never be a mom.

The pain was too debilitating, the ruptured cysts occurring too frequently. It was pure hell. (PSA, a hysterectomy is not a permanent cure for endometriosis. Excision surgery is the only option if you want to greatly minimize your chances of reoccurrence.)

However, I also had adenomyosis, so a hysterectomy was necessary. That, in turn, meant no babies for me.

Even though I know it was the best decision for my health, it was still incredibly painful to close that chapter for good. In the end, I am glad to have made that choice.

Throughout all of that, I had the greatest support team ever: my wonderful boyfriend and his two children. We aren’t married, so technically I am not their stepmother. However, we’ve been together for 5 years so, for all intents and purposes, I am their bonus mom.

RELATED: 29 Reasons I Envy People Who Decided Not To Have Kids

I think one of the most influential reasons why it was relatively easy for me to adjust post-hysterectomy was those kids. So, two reasons, I guess.

They have been a part of my life for so long, and together we have been through hell and back. I would do absolutely anything for them. In fact, I’d even step in front of a bus if that meant they got to live. I love them like I imagine a mom would love their own children.

Sure, I know there are milestones that I did not and will not get to check off on the parenting checklist, like hearing their first words or watching their first steps. However, there are so many experiences that I do get to experience that make that truth not sting so much.

I taught his daughter how to shave her legs for the first time (a milestone in its own glory, honestly), and we binge-watch TV together while she tells me about her day. I introduced his son to Pokémon, Transformers, and Power Rangers (some of my own favorites as a kid).

It has been amazing watching a fire ignite within him to be his own superhero. Not to mention, I get to relive the classics myself. He is turning into an awesome little man.

Related Stories From YourTango:

Mom Of 4-Year-Old Tells School Her Child Can Go Hungry Since She's Responsible For Packing Her Own Lunch Each Morning And Didn't Do It
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Publicly Outfit Shames Her For Wearing Sheer Dress Because She's A Mom
How To Use Astrology To Predict Your 9-Month Pregnancy Experience

So, when I close my eyes and reflect on my life, I smile. I may have lost a lot, but those kids saved me.

I’m so glad that they opened up my life to an experience I thought I would never be able to have. I will always be their bonus mom, and that is my greatest accomplishment.

RELATED: No, Women Aren't "Lazy" For Not Having Kids

Taylor Seering is a 27-year-old writer and mom of two who blogs about chronic illness and self-love on her website, Chronically Taylor.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.