Why Women Live Longer Than Men — And How Relationships Affect Your Longevity

Fellas, if you are happily married or are seeking the love of your life, be prepared to know that "until death do us part" will probably come about 6.5 years sooner for you than it will for her.

On average, women in the U.S. live that many years longer than men do.

And, if you live across the sea in the U.K., it’s only about 5.3 years longer.

Why do women live longer?

If you're worried, don’t lose heart.

While longevity depends in large part on genetics, there are other factors at play — and educating yourself about what those things are can help you and your love both live as long as possible.

1. The Y chromosome

The female of almost every species outlives the male.

It’s generally because of the two "X" chromosomes that provide women with a backup when a genetic mutation occurs. Men, on the other hand, only have a single "X" chromosome to express all their genes, whether damaged or not.

2. Estrogen

It is believed that estrogen serves as almost a protective mechanism against DNA damage, while testosterone does not.

Combine that with a women’s ability to bear children while men wilt over the simplest cold we don’t stand a chance.

3. Less risk-taking

Men can’t help themselves and tend to take too many risks, which leads to their demise.

Meanwhile, most women think about the consequences before taking action.

4. Healthy lifestyle

Women also tend to live healthier lifestyles. They often take more care of their overall health and see the doctor regularly.

Now that you understand why your girlfriend or wife will longer than you, what does that mean for your relationship?

If you are in a healthy, loving relationship it means plenty.

With less stress, our lives are extended.

In a major study surveying 127,545 American adults, researchers at Harvard Medical School "found that married men are healthier than men who were never married or whose marriages ended in divorce or widowhood."

In part, this is due to the fact that men in happy relationships have stronger immune systems as a result of reduced cortisol levels.

Being overexposed to cortisol can put you at greater risk for several health problems, including:

Anxiety

Depression

Digestive problems

Headaches

Heart disease

Sleep problems

Weight gain

Memory and concentration impairment

When men are in a relationship, they tend to become risk-averse. Even though they take more risks in life, generally, they don’t take as many when they are in a healthy relationship. They also tend to get regular check-ups and listen to the doctor’s advice. (I’m sure your partner has something to do with that.)

Being in a healthy relationship also means they're likely to have overall better mental health.

It’s no secret that men don’t do as well on any level when they aren’t in a relationship.

They have a tendency to be more isolated with less social interaction, which can lead to loneliness and depression. A happy relationship combats this dilemma because it balances a sense of independence with a willingness to rely on one’s partner.

Men are socialized to be independent, but relying on others in an emotional manner is critical for all well-being. Relationship brings additional self-confidence and provide positive validation and reassurance.

When men are able to cultivate an enhanced quality of life sparked by a deep emotional connection with a woman they love, their mental and physical health are more likely to remain intact.

So, even though, ultimately, your wife is statistically likely to live longer than you are, the happier your relationship is, the longer you will live, too.

Happy wife, happy life probably never rang more true.

