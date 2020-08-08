How To Balance The Root Chakra With Essential Oils

Support a well-balanced root chakra (Muladhara) with the right oils.

What is root chakra healing, and how do essential oils play a part?

People have been using herbs, resins, and essential oils for physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, and energy healing for thousands of years.

Subtle aromatherapy is the use of the energetic or vibrational properties of oils on the chakra system to achieve greater well-being.

These subtle applications can also support the body's physical healing, as energetic imbalances can underly and precede symptoms of physical issues.

And because of this, aromatherapy is a wonderful bridge between subtle (energetic) and biochemical (clinical) modalities that promote healing, balance, wellness, and well-being.

First things first, what is the root chakra?

Also known as the Muladhara chakra in Sanskrit, it's located at the base of the spinal column, in the groin area between the sex organs and the anus.

The Muladhara or root chakra is associated with the fulfillment of basic needs, physical survival, and safety. It's also related to the sense of belonging — to a clan, tribe, ethnic group, or some other group.

Within the body, the root chakra is closely affiliated with structure, bones, the adrenals, and the nervous system. The nose is this chakra's sense organ.

People with vital and balanced root chakras are grounded, independent, dependable, physically and financially secure, and tend to thrive.

Meanwhile, people who have weak or unbalanced root chakras tend to be fearful, anxious, insecure, concerned about their physical or financial security, and hesitant.

Typically, sluggishness and the sense of being stuck is connected to root chakra. Alienation is another common emotion.

Imbalances of the root chakra are associated with physical manifestations of the bladder, prostate, testicles, lower intestines and rectum, knees, legs, and lower back.

Essential oils and the root chakra.

Based on their attributes, I can match essential oils to a chakra according to the energetic, emotional, mental, and physical attributes of the chakra.

But when I select them for an individual, I select them based on how the imbalance in that particular chakra manifests within the person. Alternatively, I select the essential oils according to the specific situation or the intention of the person.

The fact that several chakras can be unbalanced at once can complicate the selection of appropriate oils, as well.

I'm not of the opinion that a specific essential oil is always good for a particular chakra. For example, vetiver, a classic root chakra essential oil, isn't always helpful when working with the root chakra.

For me, it depends on the manifestation of the imbalance and the specific intentions for the healing.

The essential oils closely associated with the root chakra tend to be made of heavier molecules and are characterized as base notes, which are deeper, slowly unfolding, and have long-lasting scents.

Here are 4 essential oils for the root chakra to get you started.

Cedar, Atlantic (Cedrus altantica)

Frankincense (Boswellia carteri)

Patchouli (Pogostemon cablin)

Veitver (Vetiveria zizanoides)

Essential oils for the root chakra tend to ground, center, unify, align all chakras, protect, and reconnect as one with the earth. Many offer a sense of calm, confidence, and security.

Other essential oils for the root chakra to consider.

Depending on the situation or intention, other essential oils might be more appropriate than these classic root chakra essential oils.

For example, a person who is experiencing a great deal of anxiety in the form of excessive worry, overthinking, and sleeplessness may benefit from Bay Laurel (Laurus nobilis), Clary Sage (Salvia sclarea), or Cypress (Cupressus sempervirens).

Coriander (Coriandrum sativum) is helpful where these feelings are accompanied by migraines and nervous exhaustion.

Some essential oils that address fear are Bergamot (Citrus bergamia), Melissa (Melissa officinalis), Ravensara (Ravensara aromatics), and Ylang Ylang (Cananga odorata).

If the person is stuck, a nice addition to a blend is Black Pepper (Piper nigrum). It unblocks energy and gets it moving.

Don't wait. Heal your root chakra now and reap the benefits of a more peaceful mind.

Patricia Bonnard, Ph.D., ACC is a certified International Coaching Federation (ICF) leadership coach and a certified Martha Beck life coach. For more information, visit her website or check out her Natural Healing and Wellness Workshops.

This article was originally published at Starchaser-Healingarts. Reprinted with permission from the author.