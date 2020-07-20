How To Balance The Root Chakra With Essential Oils

Support a well-balanced Root Chakra (Muladhara) with the right oils.

Essential Oils for the Root Chakra (Muladhara)

People have been using herbs, resins and essential oils for physical, emotional, mental, spiritual and energy healing for thousands of years. Subtle aromatherapy is the use of the energetic or vibrational properties of oils on chakra system to achieve greater well being. These subtle applications can also support the body's physical healing because energetic imbalances can underly and/or precede physical issues and symptoms. Because of this, subtle aromatherapy is a wonderful bridge between subtle (energetic) and biochemical (clinical) modalities that promote healing, balance, wellness and well being. This blog offers you an introduction to specific essential oils for the root chakra (Muladhara).

The Root Chakra - Muladhara

The root chakra is also known as the Muladhara chakra in Sanskit. It located at the base of the spinal column, in the groin area between the sex organs and the anus. See the red light in the diagram above.

Root Chakra and the Body: The muladhara or root chakra is associated with fulfillment of basic needs, physical survival and safety. It is also related to the sense of belonging - belonging to a clan, tribe, ethnic group or some other group. Within the body, the root chakra is closely affiliated with structure, bones, the adrenals, and the nervous system. The nose is this chakra's sense organ.

Balanced Root Chakra: People with vital and balanced root chakras are grounded, independent, dependable, physically and financially secure and tend to thrive.

Unbalanced Root Chakra: People who have weak or unbalanced root chakras tend to be fearful, anxious, insecure, concerned about their physical or financial security, and hesitant.

Symptoms of An Unbalanced Root Chakra: Typically, sluggishness and the sense of being stuck is connected to root chakra. Alienation is another common emotion. Imbalances of the root chakra are associated with physical manifestations of the bladder, prostrate, testicles, lower intestines and rectum, knees, legs and lower back.

Essential Oils and the Root Chakra

Selecting Essential Oils for the Root Chakra: Based on their attributes, I can match essential oils to a chakra according to the energetic, emotional, mental and physical attributes of the chakra. But, when I select them for an individual, I select them based on how the imbalance in that particular chakra manifests within the person. Alternatively, I select the essential oils according to the specific situation or the intention of the person. The fact that several chakras can be unbalanced at once, can complicate the selection of appropriate oils as well.

I'm not of the opinion that a specific essential oil is always good for a particular chakra, e.g., vetiver, a classic root chakra essential oil, is NOT always helpful when working with the root chakra. For me, it depends on the manifestation of the imbalance and the specific intentions for the healing.

Essential Oils for the Root Chakra: The essential oils closely associated with the root chakra tend to be made of heavier molecules, and are characterized as base notes (see our blog on fragrance notes), which are deeper, slowly unfolding, long-lasting scents. A short list includes:

Cedar, Atlantic (Cedrus altantica)

Frankincense (Boswellia carteri)

Patchouli (Pogostemon cablin)

Veitver (Vetiveria zizanoides)

Essential oils for the root chakra tend to ground, center, unify, align all chakras, protect and reconnect one with earth. Many offer a sense of calm, confidence and security.

Depending on the situation or intention, other essential oils might be more appropriate than these classic root chakra essential oils. For example, a person who is experiencing a great deal of anxiety in the form of excessive worry, over thinking and sleeplessness may benefit from Bay Laurel (Laurus nobilis), Clary Sage (Salvia sclarea) or Cypress (Cupressus sempervirens).

Coriander (Coriandrum sativum) is helpful where these feelings are accompanied with migraines and nervous exhaustion. Some essential oils that address fear are Bergamot (Citrus bergamia), Melissa (Melissa officinalis), Ravensara (Ravensara aromatica) and Ylang Ylang (Cananga odorata). If the person is stuck, a nice addition to a blend is Black Pepper (Piper nigrum). It unblocks energy and gets it moving.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Patricia Bonnard, Ph.D., ACC is a certified International Coaching Federation (ICF) leadership coach and a certified Martha Beck life coach. For more information, visit her website or check out her Natural Healing and Wellness Workshops.

This article was originally published at Starchaser-Healingarts. Reprinted with permission from the author.