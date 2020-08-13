How To Use The Gray Rock Method To Protect Yourself From A Narcissistic Abuser

Do you have a narcissistic abuser in your life? Here's a way to break free.

Do you think you have a narcissistic abuser in your life? One you can’t walk away from, at least not yet? The Gray Rock Method’s goal is simple: Act like a gray rock. With a narcissist, that’s easier said than done. Yet, there are ways to make it work.

The Gray Rock Method is basically a means to end a narcissist's interest in you by becoming emotionally non-responsive. Essentially, you're robbing them of your reaction and attention, which will ultimately drive the narcissist to find someone else to abuse and unload on.

But what does this method really mean? And what makes it not easy with a narcissist? Partly it has to do with reversing the roles and putting yourself first.

As you well know by now, a narcissist must be the center of everyone’s world. And when that doesn’t happen, there’s literally hell to pay.

If you live with a narcissistic abuser, work with one, or are even the child of one, you know. You have to make them front and center, or else. That “or else” is awful.

You must give them all the control and not have any opinions or needs of your own. Or you’re turned on. Criticized. Yelled at. Called names. Threatened. Humiliated. Made to feel scared. And, small. You don’t want to be small. You want to be seen. Maybe you try to challenge them. Stand up for yourself. All you get is more abuse.

What do you do? Especially if you need them. You shut down. Go quiet. All the while seething inside. Yet, that need is strong. For love. Or work. You’re desperate.

The best thing to do is to cut them out of your life altogether. There’s no room for you in theirs. But if you can’t, that’s where the gray rock method comes in handy.

What’s the Gray Rock Method?

The Gray Rock Method is pretty straightforward in principle. You make yourself as hard and boring and uninteresting as a gray rock. You put a shield up around you.

Being a gray rock is that shield. A narcissist wants attention. If you don’t give them what they want, the theory is: they’ll get it elsewhere. A gray rock doesn’t respond. A gray rock gives as little as necessary. Doesn’t engage. “Yes. No. Uh-huh.” Or just keeps to the task. As simply as possible. Nothing else. Give a little, you’ve lost.

Don’t let a narcissist pull you in. They’ll try to dismantle your resolve and your personhood. They want to own and control you. Get you to give them what they want.

Yes, you want to be liked, loved, and valued by them. Especially if it’s your parents, husband, or even a boss.

We all need recognition and love, but you won’t get it from an abusive narcissist. Never. You have to accept that. And if it ever seems like you have, that’s seduction. They’ve got you then. Don’t let it happen. Go back to the gray rock. Set your intentions inside yourself, clearly. Don’t tell them what you’re doing. Hold strong.

It’s hard. And if you need something, it’s very sad. There are other places for love. Protect yourself. Set up firm boundaries against abuse. Be that gray rock.

The Gray Rock Method means establishing boundaries.

Your boundaries must be more than good — they must be impenetrable.

Everyone needs boundaries. They protect you. From being used. Abused. Taken advantage of. Giving too much. A narcissist will do anything to break them down. That’s why gray rock boundaries are especially important with a narcissistic abuser. They’ll abuse your goodwill. Take advantage of your need for love and appreciation.

The real sticking point is your own wish — that finally, this person, this narcissist, will change —and will give you what you’ve been looking for.

But a narcissist can't, so you have to be able to stick to your guns. And if you’ve suffered trauma at the hands of a narcissistic abuser, that’s not so easy to do.

You’re angry, which means you might argue or try to be heard. It never works. You’ll just get more abuse. Even if you’re right or reasonable — and you probably are.

Plus, it’s all too easy to get sucked back into anything that might look like love.

Narcissistic abuse causes trauma and damages your self-esteem.

Living with a narcissist is traumatic. It can make you doubt yourself, over-give, try to please, and even believe what you need is "too much." It’s not. Needs and feelings are normal. But it’s hard to know that inside yourself when you’re constantly told you’re wrong. You need someone that can give.

A narcissist can’t. They’re the limited one. They want to make themselves seem as if they know it all. But really, they’re covering up their own fears of inferiority.

Hard to believe? Just think of what they do to you. How they make you feel.

In making themselves better than you, they make you feel like the inferior one. They make you feel like you're always wrong, or never good enough. You feel bad about yourself, and that’s a terrible way to live.

The Gray Rock Method, if you use it well, can build and preserve your self-esteem.

Here are some things that might help. Tell yourself these things every single day:

You don’t deserve to be treated this way.

You’re not wrong. They just have to think so.

Try not to argue to be heard. It never works.

Don’t let a narcissist make you feel “less than.”

Stop yourself from over-giving to get their love.

Remind yourself of other people who love you.

Set your resolve. You will make it stop.

Making it stop means putting up walls. Not allowing yourself to be treated this way. Ignoring the narcissistic abuser and their abuse, as much as you want to fight back.

The best way to fight back (and the best revenge, so to speak) is not responding. Because that’s what a narcissistic abuser wants. To provoke you and bring you down. Not responding means perfecting Gray Rock skills. It’s hard. But, not impossible.

How can you make the Gray Rock Method work?

You have to be determined and strong. You can’t give in or react. It’s hard.

So, the Gray Rock Method? It’s a good one, but it’s the surface solution. You’ve been traumatized. That trauma lives in you, and it’s hard to break the cycle — especially if it started long ago in childhood and was then repeated with partners or bosses.

When you need something you can’t get, that can leave you feeling unworthy. Hungry for love. And, sadly, finding yourself looking for love in the wrong places. The Gray Rock Method can help you get free of needing love from an undeserving person. Someone who has not earned your love or your over-willingness to give.

But don’t be hard on yourself if you have a hard time sticking with it. If you find yourself still longing for the love and appreciation you haven’t been able to get. Breaking down at any “sign” that maybe this is finally it. And, giving in.

If you find yourself still repeating this cycle, it’s best to get some help. Living with a traumatic history and more recent traumatic experiences isn’t easy to resolve.

Dr. Sandra Cohen is a Los Angeles-based psychologist and psychoanalyst, who specializes in treating persistent depressive states and childhood trauma. Contact her if you have any questions about finding the right therapist for you.