7 Things Couples Should Do Regularly To Prevent Infidelity In Their Relationship

Strengthen your relationship along the way.

Are you worried about being tempted into infidelity in your marriage, or even about being cheated on in your relationship?

You love your spouse, that's why you married them.

So surely, you wouldn't be tempted to cheat and be unfaithful to your spouse?

Each wedding anniversary celebration that rolls around is a testament to the fact that the wife and husband didn’t kill each other the previous year.

And while it can feel so good to count the 1st, 5th, 15th, and 30th years on greeting cards, the real stories reside within how couples actually made it there without running off with another.

Married life is not easy. A good marriage with a healthy relationship between both partners takes work and dedication.

Before ditching the person that might be your God-given soul mate, you might want to try spicing up your marriage, first.

Here are 7 important marriage tips to help you avoid infidelity.

1. Do something wild and crazy

Most affairs happen because married life has grown boring. Counteract that fact by surprising your mate with some unexpected excursion.

Go for zip-line explorations in Vegas, chocolate sauce massages in Hershey, PA, or airboat rides in the Everglades.

Just do something different.

2. Give in

Don’t give in to the temptation of cheating. But perhaps you should give in to the adventures your spouse has been begging you to try.

Sure, you might not want to play 18 holes of golf with your husband, and a round of strength training with your wife sounds scary. But, if they’ve asked you to try it, you may as well give it a go.

This extends to the bedroom as well. Not that a person should compromise their morals, beliefs, or give in to any kind of sexual abuse, but exploring a bit into realms whereby the other mate suggests something kinky could help bring satisfaction.

3. Keep sex alive

Get low libido issues taken care of. Address erectile dysfunction in men or vaginal dryness in women to the best of your ability in order to make your sex life as hot as an affair.

Don’t bury your head in the sand out of shame or hope the problem goes away. Chances are unless both partners aren’t that interested in sex, the love life is of high priority.

And if they’re not getting action from you, it could be easy to get it elsewhere.

4. Sneak around

Get out of the bedroom and make love in the minivan once in a good while, or within a comfy tent in the backyard or at a swanky hotel in town.

Mix it up and invest in your marriage because that might be cheaper and less painful than a divorce, alimony, and child support payments.

5. Get in shape

It goes without saying but addressing health issues of obesity and sedentariness can help cure depression.

So, improve your state of mind — it will make you more attractive in your own eyes and your spouse’s eyes.

6. Remember the beginning

Think about the crazy times when you first fell in love and kissed passionately in public or sneaked around — planning one secret rendezvous after the other.

Consider the deep connection you may enjoy as comrades and friends, and think twice about losing that.

7. Say "yes" to counseling

If your husband or wife wants to get counseling, it’s for a reason. It might be their way of silently crying out for more. Heed the warning and bite the bullet and go.

Again, a cool counselor might be better than sitting in divorce mediation.

Healthy relationships and marriages are not without obstacles. But, if you continue to spice up your relationship with your spouse, you will feel no need to look elsewhere for love.

Paula Mooney is the author of several books (most written under pseudonyms to protect the guilty). Her essays and articles have been featured in national print magazines such as Writer's Digest, and in major online publications like Yahoo, Examiner, and more.