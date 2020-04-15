How Embracing A Spiritual Perspective Can Bring Peace In Troubling Times

Finding calm, acceptance, gratitude and growth is possible during COVID-19 lockdown.

At this time, you’re being presented with a big opportunity for your soul to grow. There's never been a time in history allowing you this much growth at one time. How do I know this?

Because you’ve never globally and collectively had to restrict your movements like this. And you’re having to do this at the same time that all of these planetary shifts are happening.

By planetary shifts, I am referring to all the times Mercury is in retrograde and all of the solar and lunar eclipses, just to give you a few examples. Each of these planetary shifts literally increases your consciousness and awareness.

From March 30th to May 13th of this year, Mars is transiting through Aquarius. This particular planetary shift encourages you to explore how your individual actions can help others. What a time for COVID–19 to show up.

Nothing happens by accident. Nothing. Everything happens for you, not to you. I don’t say this to get you thinking from your ego. I say this to get you thinking from your soul so you can begin embracing a spiritual perspective to COVID-19.

You can’t rely on external circumstances to help you feel happy. Yes, external circumstances always play a role, but if you continue to rely on them to fill you up inside, you'll always be disappointed and you will always be in a place of resistance.

Let me share an analogy to explain this further. You’ve heard that your expectations can set you up for failure. This is true.

If you continually expect another to change and they don’t, you’re the one that needs to change your expectations of them.

When you surrender your expectations of another, you’re no longer in a place of resistance. You know exactly who you’re dealing with and you cannot be disappointed by their words or behavior any longer.

It’s the same with COVID-19. If you keep having expectations of when this will end or that someone will come in and save the world, you'll likely be sorely disappointed.

If you keep watching the news, expecting a different outcome, you’re only disappointing yourself.

If you keep eating badly, staying in your sweats day and night, and spending the majority of your time binge-watching shows, you’re in a state of resistance. You’re resisting that this is happening for you.

By not being your best self, you’re allowing external circumstances to rule your happiness. Why do you want to give your power away to a virus?

Instead, use this time to be your best self.

Help others more than usual, learn new things, take up a new hobby, start a new exercise or eating regime, become closer to family members or friends, begin meditating and connecting with your inner self.

Then you'll see the magic and wonder of the universe and everything it has to offer and teach you.

You’re no longer giving your power away to a virus. You’re no longer a victim. You’re triumphant. Imagine the pride you will have in yourselves when this virus no longer has a hold over you.

Now, you might ask “What about those who become sick from this virus?” How is sickness happening for them?

Well, they might get to experience a level of kindness from a nurse, helping them see their worthiness of receiving help when they never saw it before.

They might gain a new perspective in quarantine that changes the trajectory of their lives. Once they recover, they might truly appreciate life for the first time ever. They might become their best selves after suffering the way they did.

The possibilities for learning are endless; the choice is theirs … as it is for the rest of us.

Use this time to learn compassion as you watch the frontline workers risk their lives each day. When you see people pulling together to help each other out.

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing so many bad things into your life, but you can use this as a time to grow, emotionally and spiritually. Look to the good around you and focus on the beauty in the universe.

People often say, “Everything happens for a reason,” but many don’t actually believe that!

Universal intelligence plans everything perfectly. It always has and it always will.

Look around you now. Look at the space you live in, the warmth you feel, the clean drinking water you have access to, the food you have access to, the ones who love you and who you love, the technology you’re using...

Feel gratitude for everything you can think of; for the lessons you’re learning by going through COVID-19, for the ways in which you could be suffering right now but aren’t.

Feel all-encompassing gratitude for the good things happening even in the midst of this crisis.

And remember to also spend time focusing on the changes you want to make in your life, and on your dreams… The COVID-19 lockdown will end.

Visualize how you will feel when you accomplish one of your dreams — maybe its financial abundance, or meeting the love of your life. You can’t dream the same thing over and over again unless you’re meant to achieve it.

The more you visualize how it will feel to achieve your dream, the greater the likelihood of it happening.

What can you do now to get ready to truly live the rest of your life the way you want to once the pandemic is over?

My greatest hope is that you'll be inspired in ways you never thought possible at this vital and valuable time in the growth of your soul and come out of this with a deeper spiritual understanding and a means to achieve your goals when things are healthy again.

