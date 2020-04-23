5 Telltale Signs You’re Dating A Manipulative Person

Discover the 5 ways of manipulators and if you’re at risk

In the search for love, many, unprepared, walk straight into traps set by people with power complexes and major issues. As a personal Matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, I help our members break from the tight spider webs that manipulators weave around their souls with lies, guilt, and fear. Coincidentally, if you have followed my articles, you will know that my husband and I have engaged in a Star Wars deep dive and have recently finished watching Episodes 1, 2, and 3. These show the rise to power of Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, whose master manipulations cause the downfall of Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader. I have also recently date coached both a Bachelor and a Bachelorette who were in the heart-wrenching process of ending relationships with manipulators. In the spirit of Law and Order, here are their stories, and with them, I include five ways to detect that you are dating a manipulator. Discover how to stop the cycle before it begins.

Note: Manipulators may possess only one or a few of these five traits. This article focuses on our members’ romantic relationships, but manipulators’ characteristics hold true for any relationship: friendships, work relationships, and mentorships, as illustrated by Anakin and Palpatine.

1. Manipulators use their money, power, and/or influence to lure you. A recent man who she met wowed one of our Bachelorettes with his wealth. She thought that his money would solve her problems. In Star Wars, as Anakin grows up, he develops a lust for power; he wants to save his wife from death. His seemingly noble desire attracts him to Emperor Palpatine who promises him the ability to accomplish this goal. However, Anakin’s pride ends up corrupting him into a possessive control freak and slave of the dark side. Manipulators, like Palpatine, use their relationships for their own self-aggrandizement rather than seeking the good of the other person.

2. They guilt you to build influence. Once manipulators have enticed you into their clutches, they often attempt to make you feel guilty. They pressure you to please them, otherwise you suffer the consequences. They prey on kind people, especially people-pleasers, those who dislike confrontation, and the overly introspective who verge on the side of scrupulous. With guilt, manipulators try to accumulate as much influence in your life as possible.

3. They work in extreme absolutes. In Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Anakin’s Jedi teacher Obi-Wan Kenobi infamously decries, “Only a Sith Lord deals in absolutes.” In Star Wars lingo, Jedis are the good guys, and Siths are the bad guys. Manipulators give you ultimatums and attitude as well as mistreat you if you refuse to give them their way. Their hot and cold temperament fluctuations confuse you into depending on their approval for your own happiness. The man who our Bachelorette dated told her after two dates that unless she called him her boyfriend right away, he would refuse to meet any of her friends. Manipulators turn everything to revolve around them, from your birthday to friends’ events. They need the spotlight and only allow others to relax once they feel content. They encourage you to cancel plans with other friends and pressure you to move quickly otherwise you might incur their disfavor or miss out.

4. Fear. Many people experience the fear of losing a significant other and that their current boyfriend or girlfriend is as good as it gets. The woman who our Bachelor dated gave him ultimatums until the next step was engagement, and he called off the relationship. She had the right to state her boundaries, but if he needed that much coercion to remain in the relationship, she should have noticed the writing on the wall. Our Bachelorette loved her wealthy suitor’s constant attention and felt empty when he pulled away. Manipulators try to make you dependent on them and think that you need them. They use undercover blackmail techniques to instill the fear of bad consequences, their anger, and/or their ability to turn people against you.

5. Flattery. Our Bachelorette’s suitor sent her all the right gifts. For instance, he brought her flowers and wrote her a thoughtful card after they had two major fights in the early stages of their relationship. Manipulators use smiles and laughs as bargaining chips for a reason, especially if they want more. They calculate everything, which makes them fake and rarely genuine. Our Bachelorette forgot about the bad when he surprised her with sweet gestures. Manipulators do this when they feel that they teeter dangerously on the edge of your chopping block. Emperor Palpatine stroked Anakin’s ego and turned him against the Jedi council by feeding him lies. Manipulators often slander others and isolate their victims. Usually very charismatic and persuasive, manipulators possess silver-tongues. Just when you might break it off, they will do something especially kind to make you forget the bad times.

Fortunately for our members, they took their lives back and ended their relationships with manipulators, knowing that life is too short to walk on eggshells. They felt sick of trying to please someone who would only reach satisfaction when they possess your will, and you become their puppet.

Unfortunately for Anakin, he descends deeper into Darth Sidious’ clutches, and his wife dies as a result of his anger. Ironically, she was the one who he had wanted to save in the first place.

Both of our members revealed to me that in their situations it felt like a cloud hung over them that prevented them from enjoying their lives and being themselves. Manipulators create a black hole; they want to suck your soul until you depend on them for everything. Viscerally, our members felt anxious and trapped; their significant others created drama and a toxic environment. Even during the breakup, the manipulators pulled out all the stops to stay together, but it took every fiber in our members’ bodies to remember the pain and refuse to get sucked back in again.

It took a few days, and some second guessing, before the dust settled, but now I can happily say that our members enjoy their freedom. They increasingly rediscover little gleams of joy in their lives.

Sometimes manipulators turn physically abusive, but often they remain emotionally abusive, and as a result, harder to pin down. If you think that you have fallen under the spell of a manipulator, remember that you hold the power, and once you realize the situation, you can, with courage, stop this train.