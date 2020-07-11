25 Hacks To Feel Happier Instantly

Happiness is a state of mind, and we get to control that.

Happiness can feel elusive in these days of a pandemic. So much is changing, and most of it's out of your control. And if you dwell on that, "happy" isn't what you'll feel.

So, do you know how to be happy? Or does it elude you?

How do you make yourself feel better? One way is by owning the power over the things you can control. Then, when you choose to, you can turn the worry, anxiety, and uncertainty into happiness — instantly.

Buddha has a saying, “Happiness does not depend on what you have or who you are. It solely relies on what you think.”

That means as William Arthur Ward is famous for saying, “Happiness is an inside job!”

If only you can create your happiness, then you need to search within yourself to discover what makes you happy. Think of it as an exploration project. If you haven’t done this in a while, it might be more like an archeological dig. Nevertheless, it could be fun.

It is a choice you have, a state of mind. your thoughts turn into feelings, which can lead to actions. Think happy thoughts to feel happy, so you can do what makes you happy.

Pretty simple, right?

I know some people can’t seem to get out of their own way long enough to figure out what could make them happy. So, I thought I’d get you started with quick and easy hacks that will take just a minute to begin the thought process, which will shift your mood quickly.

Here are 25 hacks to feel happier and boost your mood instantly.

1. Sing.

Sing along with your favorite song at the top of your lungs.

2. Play!

Sit on the floor and rough-house with your kids, pets, or partner.

3. Do a "gratitude rampage."

Set a timer for one minute, and give yourself 60 seconds of rattling off all the things you're grateful you can think of.

Ready? Set. Go! When you get this one down, increase the timer to 90 seconds.

4. Unplug from the news.

Take a news and media break for at least for an hour each day. Spend that hour thinking about how you want to be happier.

5. Call your dearest friend.

...And reminisce about a specific event that made you happy. Imagine you’re back in that time and place.

6. Take a nap.

But before you do, set an intention to wake up happy. Remember, it’s a choice.

7. Walk in nature.

Walk to a quiet place in nature where you can sit and listen mindfully to the sounds. Breathe it in.

8. Be selfless.

Do something for someone else without expecting anything in return.

9. Observe and appreciate beauty.

Take a look around you and reflect on all the beautiful things.

10. Smile!

Practice putting a smile on your face. Feel the shift in your mood.

11. Banish negative thoughts.

Notice your thoughts. If they are negative, change them to a more positive view and repeat that thought 10 times.

12. Play a game with your family that makes you all laugh.

Listen to the laughter and let the memory repeat in your ears.

13. Spend time doing something you love.

Take up a hobby, immerse yourself in a book, or sit quietly in meditation.

14. Get grounded in your top-five life values, and make decisions from there.

You will be happier with the choices you make. And magically, more opportunities that align with your values will present themselves.

15. Create positive affirmations.

Repeat them every time your mood takes a dive.

16. Visit a relative who may be lonely.

If you can visit safely in person, do so. And if not, set up a phone call or video chat. Make someone else happy, and you’ll be happy, too.

17. Set a daily goal.

Take steps to achieve it and celebrate the win.

18. Remember a time when you were the happiest.

Imagine that feeling again. Sit with that for a while. Then, you may want to think about what you need to change now to feel that way again.

Thoughts become feelings, which turn into action. Taking decisive action is a quick hack to happiness.

19. Run through the sprinklers.

Act like a kid in summer again!

20. Color in a coloring book.

It’s OK to color outside the lines.

21. Plan a road trip for when the pandemic is over, and you can freely move about the cabin.

Get others excited about it, too. Looking forward to something fun is a worthwhile way to spend some happy time.

22. Learn something new.

Choose something that you’ve long been wanting to learn.

23. Do things that make you laugh and smile.

Listen to happy music and dance, or watch a comedian who makes you laugh.

24. Spend time with naturally happy people.

This stuff rubs off!

25. Imagine being happy.

Envision a life for yourself where happiness is the guiding light. Then, choose to lean into it, so your vision becomes a reality.

Feeling happy when so much around you is gloomy is no easy feat. Yet, there are simple things you can do every day to make your life happier — when you choose to do them.

Sit quietly and make a list of at least 10 things that make you happy. Try something from this list of 25 hacks to get you started.

Then, the next time you feel like life is happening to you and is piling upon you, look at your list and choose at least one thing to do to lift your spirit.

It will remind you that your happiness is totally within your control. Here’s to your happiness.

María Tomás-Keegan is a certified career & life coach and founder of Transition & Thrive with María. For more information on how she can help you, get a free copy of her ebook From Darkness to Light: Learning to Adapt to Change and Move Through Transition.