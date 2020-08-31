A self-care plan is good for your mental health.

Research has found that self-care is good for your mental health. What does that mean, it's also good for your relationship. What's even better is when you and your partner practice self-care together.

You are not a machine. If you don't stop, you will burn out. This will cause you to feel resentful toward friends and family when you see them having fun.

This doesn't mean you run from one task to another. You want to move through your day mindfully. I see it all the time, I go to the gym and I'm at a great class. Then, I see people running out before the cool down is over. That's the best part. I don't get it. Why do you leave?

It will eventually catch up, and you will injure yourself. You also don't need your cell-phone when you exercise. This is time for you. Turn off your cell-phone and enjoy the workout.

Here are 7 self-care tips for a happier relationship:

1. Laughter is the best medicine.

Remember when you were a child? You laughed all the time. Children can play and laugh all day if you let them. The next time you have a chance, watch children playing on the playground. They're running around having a good time with their friends.

Adults take life very seriously and forget to laugh. Laughter is good for you. It helps relieve stress and headaches. When was the last time you had a good belly laugh? If you can’t remember, then it’s been too long.

Watch your favorite comedy. Spend time with friends and family, that you can really let your hair down with.

2. Self-care includes having regular check-ups.

This may sound small or simple, but it does make a big difference. Make sure you have a check-up every year with your doctor.

I’m surprised how often I hear people aren’t doing this. Studies have shown you will live a healthier and longer life by visiting your doctor regularly. Please don’t tell me you don’t have enough time. It doesn’t take that long and you are worth it.

3. Sleeping well is a requirement.

All too often, you put sleep at the bottom of your priority list. Your body needs sleep to recharge. Your brain can’t function when you don’t have enough rest. Start to get into a routine of going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time.

4. You can relax and do nothing sometimes.

We all know the importance of self-care, but yet don’t have a regular routine for it. People talk about going to yoga classes, getting massages and eating healthy. These are all great things, but the truth is you don’t have to do anything. Take a day off, everyone will be alright.

5. Learn to breathe and let go.

Sometimes, you have to accept things how they are. You need to stop pushing yourself. Stop trying to wade upstream at high tide. If you don’t stop, you will exhaust yourself. This can lead to burnout. You can’t go back and you can’t predict the future. This means you can’t control everything.

When you learn to let go, you will feel better about yourself. Your family will notice and appreciate this.

6. Feed your body nutritious foods.

Studies have found that food effects your mood. Stay away from foods that are high in sugar and fast food. Neither of them have many nutrients that are good for you. Eat lots of green leafy vegetables and fruit. They are good in a meal or for a snack.

Eat lean protein with your meals. Make sure you add some fat to your meal plan. Stick with the good fats, such as olive oil or avocados. This will help you feel full. You can have some carbohydrates. Stick with wheat rather than white bread.

7. Spend a little money on yourself.

You buy for the children, your husband, and the home. When was the last time you bought yourself something just because you wanted it? That’s right you didn’t necessarily need it, you just wanted it. Maybe that dress or necklace made you feel pretty. A day at the spa away from home can make you feel amazing. The effects of spending a little money on yourself can go a long way. You don’t always need to be so frugal.

Set up a self-care plan with your partner today. Start with just one of these tips. You will feel happier and this will spill over in your relationship. Fun shouldn't be at the bottom of the list, it should be first.

Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist, in San Mateo, CA. She has helped many people create a work, life balance for themselves. For more information, please visit Lessons for Love.

This article was originally published at Lessons for Love. Reprinted with permission from the author.