How Empaths Can Embrace Themselves Fully & Live An Amazing Life

Have you ever wondered, "Am I an empath?"

And if you're living as an empath, do you know how to embrace being one so you can live an amazing life?

The word "empath" is used a lot more lately, but what exactly is an empath?

According to Dr. Judith Orloff, an empath is someone with an extremely reactive neurological system. Empaths absorb the positive and negative energy around them.

I am an empath, myself, and understanding myself has been a key component to living well.

Did you know that there are different types of empaths?

If you are a highly sensitive person, you could be an empath. It is likely that all empaths are HSP’s.

The truth is that about 20 percent of the population falls into the category of being an HSP. So, empaths are an even smaller subset of the population.

The small number of empaths in the world can make it challenging to understand yourself and even find role models or examples of successful empaths.

How does being an empath impact your life?

Besides it being harder to find examples of yourself in the world, empaths are able to sense energy and may even be able to sense how a person is feeling.

Some empaths can pick up how physical sensations from individuals, while others are able to sense all of these things in animals.

Empaths are most likely exhausted from absorbing all this energy, they also don’t enjoy the same activities as others — such as large crowds and loud concerts — and rarely feel like they truly belong.

As an empath, you may have been told things like, "You're too sensitive" or "Why do you take everything so personally?" and many other messages that imply that there's something wrong with you.

Human beings have an inherent need for community. It is essential for our survival.

So, what is an empath to do when they don’t feel like they are truly part of a community?

Usually, they adapt.

Empaths find ways to "fit in" and may even attend loud concerts. We keep the truth of how some things make us feel to ourselves. And because we want to belong, we may even deny our own feelings.

Numbing through substances, working too hard, or just pushing through our days is very common.

How can an empath be happy and live the amazing life they deserve?

If you're feeling some deep sadness as an empath, I am here to tell you that you are OK exactly the way you are.

You were born this way and designed by Divine to be an empath.

If you believe that you were made this way on purpose or even if you're just starting to believe that, it's time to embrace being an empath and live an amazing life.

Here are 4 strategies that will help empaths accept themselves fully.

1. Notice your strengths.

You may not enjoy what the other 80 percent find fun. You may not react the same way to situations or scenarios. And you may get tired sooner when you're out in public.

But, you have strengths that others don’t.

When you think of how to embrace being an empath, you must focus on what you bring to the world.

What are your strengths? Can you make a list? What are your superpowers?

Here are a couple of questions to consider:

Do you have the ability to really listen and support others?

Can you easily support others?

Are you a calming presence?

Can you immediately tell how someone is feeling or what they need?

These are just some questions to ask yourself to begin the exploration of your strengths. Spend some time with this exercise. Ask others what they love about you in addition to your internal exploration.

Take a good look at all the things that come easily to you.

2. Discover what you really like.

In order to live an amazing life, it's vital to understand yourself and what you enjoy. Once you've explored your strengths, take a look at what you really want to do and what activities you look forward to.

Examine how you spend your time on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis and pick out the things you really enjoy.

You can also write a separate list of things you really dislike and still do, only because you think you need to in order to fit in and have a social life.

Take a look at your list and make some choices, increase the amount of time that you spend doing things that you truly enjoy.

Decrease or eliminate the things you don’t like or just do because you feel like you have to.

An important note: When you make these changes, some people may not like that you are changing and that’s OK — the people who really care about you are willing to adapt to your way of doing things.

3. Forgive yourself.

Forgive yourself for saying "no" to things that you don’t want to do. Let go of the need to examine your past. Instead, wish for yourself to embrace who you are and your difference from others.

You needed those experiences to make you who you are today.

Imagine that wounded inner child and send them love.

4. Learn more about being an Empath

Learn more about your strengths and more about what it means to be an empath and, soon, you'll learn how to embrace being an empath.

The more you learn about yourself, the easier it is to embrace who you are.

When you understand yourself, then you can make decisions to honor you and your uniqueness.

Honoring yourself is key to living and amazing life.

Kavita Melwani is a certified empowerment coach, hypnotherapist, past life Regressionist, certified money marketing and soul coach, and a Reiki Master. To schedule a clarity session, visit her website.

This article was originally published at theenlightenedheart.pro. Reprinted with permission from the author.