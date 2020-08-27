3 Tips On How To Boost Your Immune System This Fall

Incorporate these steps into your day to boost your immune system for fall.

This year, as we move into fall, it is more important than ever to know how to boost your immune system and get in optimal shape.

The best way to protect yourself is to reduce inflammation and eat healthy foods to keep you in tip-top shape.

Autumn typically introduces flu and cold season, which can be even more problematic this year with the introduction of COVID-19.

In order to keep yourself safe and healthy, you can take small, simple action every day to create new habits that will help protect you.

These simple tips can keep you in top form and stronger than ever.

Here are 3 tips on how to boost your immune system for optimal health this fall.

1. Avoid ultra-processed foods.

Most of the packaged foods on store shelves are ultra-processed. The ingredients in these foods no longer resemble food found in nature.

Ultra-processed foods typically contain significant amounts of sugar, as well as bad fats. Both ingredients are highly inflammatory, but the combo is even more so.

Ultra-processed foods also contain ingredients that your body doesn’t recognize as food. Processed foods create inflammation, so eating these foods often will create chronic inflammation that stresses your immune system and lowers your ability to fight infection.

It's convenient to grab something in a package to eat. Still, the disservice you are doing your body is significant. By eating real, whole foods, you can improve your health significantly.

With a little practice and planning, eating real food becomes as easy as eating fake, processed foods. Trade out some of your snacks with real foods right now to start supporting your immune system.

2. Create a simple gratitude practice.

Gratitude journaling is one of the easiest ways to boost the immune system and brings improved mood as a bonus. Creating the practice of writing in your gratitude journal daily will give you the best results.

This exercise does not need to take up much of your day. Just write down three (or more) things daily that you are grateful for. That’s it!

It should only take a few minutes.

Don’t make it more complicated than it needs to be. Writing down your gratitudes is more effective than just thinking about them. It helps create new neural pathways in the brain, increases positivity, and improves health.

3. Spend time in nature.

It may be more challenging than ever to get outside in nature now. With many of us working from home and most children schooling from home, it's easy to get stuck inside.

You're likely spending more time than ever in front of screens, so it's imperative for you to get outside and in touch with nature to give your immune system the boost it needs.

Scheduling time outside daily will boost your immunity. If you live in a city, going to a park is ideal. A simple walk through the park can change your day. If you live outside of the city, it can be even easier to be in nature.

Truly connect with nature when you're outside. Put your technology away and take in the scenery using all your senses.

You will notice that you feel restored, energized, and focused. Time in nature will help reduce inflammation and strengthen your immune system to improve your resiliency and protect you through cold and flu season.

Get outside today!

