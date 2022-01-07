Why Your Broken Heart May Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To You

Photo: getty
Everybody who's gone through a heartbreak wants to know how to get over a broken heart.
I’ve been married 30 years to my wife, Bonnie. But before her, I was married to another woman. It was very traumatic when she fell in love with somebody else. I loved her, but it wasn't enough.
But there was a silver lining.
In the end, my ability as a therapist improved a thousand times having gone through that experience. Although your breakup may hurt now, there will be a day where you can say, "Thank you, because I became a better person from this."
You can learn how to get over a broken heart.
When people come to me trying to get over a broken heart, I stress that with help, they can end their pain without trying to push it down or ignore it. At the end of the day, you have to move beyond the pain.
There's a reason why a broken heart is a good thing for you.
You may want to push it away at first but you know subconsciously that you have to embrace it. And then share it with someone who you know will hear you out.
When your heart is broken, you're also concerned about whether you'll ever be able to find love again. One of the oldest sayings in the world is absolutely true if you look into it: "When one door closes, another door opens."
To close the door means to work through all of these feelings and come back to that place of gratitude, where you can remember being in love with that person. When you can truly open your heart, you're no longer in love with them.
Yes, you wish them well but you realize that they're not your life. That doesn't mean that you can't choose to have them as a friend.
But you have to be ready to open your heart again because you won't be able to find the right person or the right loving relationship when your heart is closed.
Instead, you'll just get into a relationship that's a mirror of your own broken heart.
But remember that one door opens when the other one closes.
Closing the door means closure. Working through these feelings will help you get back in touch with your heart.
When your heart is open, you're able to fully give and receive love again. You deserve a life filled with love, deeply connected to your ultimate love, your soulmate.
John Gray is the leading relationship expert in the world. His relationship and health books have sold over 50 million copies in 50 different languages in 150 different countries. He has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Dr. Oz Show, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and others.