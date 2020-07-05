How Dating Will Be Forever Changed By COVID-19

Finding love will never be the same again.

Let's face it, modern dating will not return to the way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we live our lives.

As a love coach, my business has been booming during the pandemic. Interestingly, dating and COVID-19 is a common topic these days.

People in relationships are locked in together and forced to talk out their problems.

Those who are seeking love have lost many of the options that once distracted them from their loneliness.

Coronavirus has changed everything!

When things get back to the "new normal," what will that mean for dating?

Perhaps this pandemic has created a newfound appreciation for communication, which was and always will be the most important thing when establishing a healthy relationship.

Let’s focus on the positive!

You’re being forced to be creative and expand your horizons.

And, let’s not forget that dating is often expensive! You pay for parking, food, and even the drinks.

Now, you can plan a sexy virtual date without taking a huge financial hit.

It’s not like you shouldn’t interact with any new people. But just like how you could cautiously date pre-pandemic, you can still do that now.

Testing for COVID is free in many places. So, get a quick test, exchange results, and spend the weekend together. This is now something you need to consider since you’ve been talking and virtually dating for weeks.

Thanks to the pandemic, we're actually getting to know potential partners prior to meeting them, which drastically reduces our chances of sleeping with some random who turns out to be a sociopath and steals all the hand soap.

I'm all for embracing your sexuality and having some consensual fun, but if you’re looking for something real, something that will stand the test of time, then these changes to the dating world are actually great!

If you aren’t trying to walk off into the sunset with your soulmate, you don’t have to settle for months of nothingness, either.

The pandemic has left us motivated to be creative.

There are chat rooms, online orgies, virtual sex, sex toys you can control from anywhere in the world, and so much more.

The elusive oxytocin rush might be a tad more difficult to attain because it’s mostly triggered by touch, but you have a hand or two and a vivid imagination!

You’re not the only one who’s seeking some sexy entertainment. In fact, at the moment, you have more attentive options than ever.

Tinder even expanded their borders, allowing you to meet someone anywhere in the world. Users have been messaging each other 20 percent more frequently, with average conversation lengths are around 25 percent longer.

Dating has always involved a need for flexibility, and these new ventures will expand your sex life. And when things get back to some form of normal, you’ll be all the better for it!

So, go get your rainbow after the storm!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Erika Jordan is an internationally acclaimed love and relationship expert, author, and media personality, and a leader in the field of Digital Romance and Online Dating. Check out her six-week course, the Art Of Pickup.