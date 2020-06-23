How Dating Will Be Forever Changed By COVID-19

When things get back to the "new" normal, what does that mean for dating?

As a love coach business has been booming during the pandemic. People in relationships are locked up together and forced to talk out their problems. People that are seeking love have lost many of the options that once distracted them from their loneliness. The coronavirus has changed everything! Even when things get back to normal it will be a new normal and what does that mean for dating?

We might not be as quick to rush into getting physical with someone, but we will be more likely to establish a solid emotional connection first. Perhaps this pandemic has created a new found appreciation for communication which was and always will be the most important thing to establishing a healthy relationship.

Let’s focus on the positive! You’re being forced to be creative and expand your horizons AND let’s not forget that dating is often expensive! Pay for parking, pay for food and pay for drinks. Now you can plan a sexy virtual date without having to take a huge financial hit! It’s not like you shouldn’t interact with any new people. Just like how you could cautiously date pre pandemic you can still do that now! Testing for covid is free in many places. Get a quick test, exchange results and spend the weekend together. (Which is now something to consider since you’ve been talking and virtually dating for weeks!) Thanks to the pandemic we are actually getting to know potential partners prior to meeting them which drastically reduces our chances of sleeping with some random who turns out to be a sociopath and steals all the hand soap.

I am all for embracing your sexuality and having some consensual fun, but if you’re looking for something real, something that will stand the test of time, then these changes to the dating world are actually great!

If you aren’t trying to walk off into the sunset with your soulmate, you don’t have to settle for months of nothingness either! The pandemic has left us motivated to be creative! There are chat rooms, online orgies, virtual sex, sex toys you can control from anywhere in the world and so much more! The elusive oxytocin rush might be a tad more difficult to attain because it’s mostly triggered by touch but you have a hand or two and a vivid imagination! You’re not the only one who’s seeking some sexy entertainment, in fact at the moment you have more attentive options than ever. Tinder even expanded their borders allowing you to meet someone anywhere in the world. Users have been messaging each other 20% more frequently, and average conversation lengths are around 25% longer. Dating has always involved a need for flexibility and these new ventures will expand your sex life and when things get back to some form of normal you’ll be all the better for it!

Go get your rainbow after the storm!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Erika Jordan is an internationally acclaimed love and relationship expert, author, and media personality, and a leader in the field of Digital Romance and Online Dating. Check out her 6-week course, the Art Of Pickup.