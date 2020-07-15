Why Radical Acceptance & Living In The Present Moment Are The Most Powerful Aphrodisiacs Ever

Acceptance and presence are practices that can ramp up your enjoyment and pleasure.

What do Radical Acceptance and living in the present have in common? They are examples of a powerful aphrodisiac that everyone has access to.

Thank about it.

It’s date night. The lights are low. The music is slow and sexy. You're ready to get busy with your partner. And, then, your mind shifts into what they did that didn’t work for you last time.

Why won’t they (or can’t) do this thing that you've been asking for that you really enjoy? Don’t they care about your pleasure?

And, just like that, you've lost the mood. You're dissatisfied with the interaction before it even begins.

Presence and acceptance are powerful aphrodisiacs that exist within you and can help you to get back in the mood! It might take a little practice but practice can be fun!

How do you begin? With the body, of course.

As soon as you start thinking about what happened last time — or what didn’t happen — you've moved out of the present and out of your body.

How can you experience pleasure when you're stuck in your thoughts?

Come back to the present and back to your body.

What's happening right now? Is your partner touching you somewhere?

Bring your attention to that place. What do you notice? Feel? Experience?

This is not a thinking exercise. It's a feeling and experiencing exercise.

Breathe your breath into that place. Soften around that space. Keep your attention right there. The more you can luxuriate in what's actually happening at that moment, the more enjoyable it can be.

From this place, you can also ask for what you want — do you want it a bit slower, faster, harder, softer, to the left, to the right? And, of course, you can also ask to stop.

Unless you're in pain or triggered, you need to fully experience what's happening before asking for a change. Experience without judgment and without being in your head.

Next, acceptance. What does acceptance mean when we are talking about sexuality? It means letting go of expectations and being present and accepting of what is actually real and true right now (still always allowing for a stop if there is pain or trigger). It also means potentially treating sex as an exploratory endeavor rather than a goal directed, linear race. Culture has taught you certain expectations around what sex is supposed to look like, how often it is supposed to happen etc. What if you allowed it to be how it is and were present with it, with your body, with your partner? This practice can guide you moment by moment into what really feels sensational for you.

Acceptance also plays a part in how you think about sex and sexuality when you aren’t engaged in it. Assess your expectations. Do you have thoughts about how it “should” be? I invite you to shift that into what you want it to be and also what it actually IS. When we attend to the present moment, with acceptance and without judgement, we allow for a richer, more alive, experience.

Our sexuality shifts and changes daily. What you liked last year, or five years ago or yesterday may not be what you like right now. When we allow ourselves to be present, to see what is here and to experience it, to accept that there are no “shoulds” around our sexuality and how we express it, the sensual world opens up. Happy exploration!

Emy Tafelski, MA is a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of ME-Therapy, a counseling and therapy practice dedicated to helping you rediscover your authenticity, wholeness, and brilliant shine after the world knocks you down. ME-Therapy is also passionate about helping you recover the magic, love and connection in your relationships.