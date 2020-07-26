Top 10 Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life During Quarantine

COVID-19 lockdown does not have to mean ‘shut down.’

Your body need not feel or be shut down, even during a global pandemic.

Turn it on!

Shelter in place is a fantastic time for sexual creativity, whether you live alone or with a partner.

Here are some ways to beat the quarantine blues.

Solo Sex: Goodbye, Inhibitions. Hello, Tingle Town!

Masturbation is self care. And self care for any purpose increases connection to your body and better sex.

Self pleasuring is a win win- whether you are a masturbation novice or a gold medalist, in a relationship or not. You will get the benefit of sexual pleasure AND of learning more about your

anatomy and body’s likes and dislikes.

Plus, masturbation is the safest kind of sex. And self pleasuring even reduces the pain of menstrual cramps and improves immune function. (Imagine masturbation touted as a public health guideline to reduce the incidence of COVID!)

And masturbation’s undeniable health benefits -including heart health, release of ‘feel good’ hormones, and tension relief--are the cherry on top.

Hot, sensual, solo self-pleasure fests are available 24/7.

Treat yourself with tenderness as you lay on your back or find some other comfortable position for your body.

Apply cream to your body as if a lover were doing it - gently, slowly, mindfully. Talk to yourself as a lover would in your hottest fantasy.

Whether sweet and gentle or dirty and rough, you know what you want. So speak to yourself, even out loud, in that way. This is YOUR time.

Give your body some time to warm up. There is no rush.

Approach your pelvic area gently, and maybe even tease yourself with light strokes. Discover ways to amp up the pleasure. Alternate slow and steady with faster and more pressure.

Then what?

After you are warmed up, get to know your clitoris. The more clitoris literate (‘cliterate’) you are, the more pleasure you will feel.

The exploration is like doing important research so that you know what you like and dislike, what feels amaaaaazing and what is ‘no thank you.’

Your sexual preferences, desires, interests are important, and solo sex is a way to reclaim your body.

This is empowerment at its best!

You don't have to be single. Masturbation among married women often translates to greater marital and sexual satisfaction.

Speaking of which...

Partner Sex: Goodbye, Vanilla. Hello Spicy Zest!

1. Lets try this:

Incorporate props, such as restraints, feathers, or eye masks. How about incorporating a sensual massage oil candle? Warm wax on your body is hot beyond the temperature.

If you decide to add props or toys, you have lots of choices. Many stores over the internet provide options, along with education and discreet packaging. There are lots of vibrators on the market, at price points ranging from $10 to over $200. Even 24K gold vibrators exist!

2. COVID style sex:

Rear entry, so you are not facing each other. Mask optional!

Yes, No, Maybe Checklist:

Together, create a list of sex act and behaviors you are comfortable with, uncomfortable with, or might be interested in giving and receiving.

This is a phenomenal way to communicate curiosities, desires, and boundaries. And to bring you and your partner closer.

Such lists are also available on the internet.

Appetites:

Hello chocolate, whipped cream, and other edibles. Use your imagination. Challenge him to llick the chocolate off your body without lifting his tongue. Or how about placing candy buttons on parts of your body where you each want some extra attention?

Fantasy Pictionary, strip poker, Sexopoly, or other couples sex game.

Sensate Focus : Sex wthout intercourse. A favorite assignment prescribed by sex

Therapists. The emphasis is on touch, and with limiting verbal conversation. TThe main purpose is to consensually enjoy each other’s body BUT NOT HAVING INTERCOURSE or oral or anal sex. When the pressure is off, the pleasure may naturally skyrocket..

Use sense(s) for some sexy zen.

Access your senses for the most natural way to connect. Create mood lighting. Light a candle. Enjoy fragrances to help you and he get in the mood (vanilla, black licorice, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie anyone?. Play music to add to the ambiance.

Apps are available to help with creativity and closeness. This is an old idea brought up to speed with technology. Who knew you both liked pina coladas on the dunes on the

Cape?

Extended foreplay , as in starting even a day in advance. Write flirty texts. Walk naked in front of one another. Whisper you are wearing no underwear. Suggestively touch, speak innuendo, and notice desire escalate.

Back to basics, and add a twist . Recreate the first time you had sex with each other. Try new positions or locations in the house. Speaking of a twist, how about some naked yoga?

These ideas for ‘sexcellent’ sex are just examples. Hopefully you feel inspired to come up with your own ideas.

You don’t have to be lonely in lockdown. Even a little creativity goes a long way.

(The ideas are all based on consensual, safe sex. While written for a heterosexual sis gendered couple, these ideas can be adapted for couples of all types.)

Dr Elayne Daniels is a psychologist in the Boston area.