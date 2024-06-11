Men: If A Cheating Wife Broke Your Heart, Here’s What To Do

The unfortunate lesson you have to learn.

Last updated on Jun 11, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Husband sitting at the edge of bed, broken heart after learning his wife is cheating Tais Bernabé | Canva
Advertisement

Surviving infidelity is hard and for many men — even those who have been unfaithful themselves — surviving a cheating wife’s infidelity is especially brutal. Although they may not be certain as to why women cheat (when it's commonly the other way around), the sense of betrayal is profound when you learn that your spouse has cheated on you. But there is a way to heal your broken heart. Although it’s changing, most men were taught to focus on achievements and to submerge, ignore, and deny their emotions — at least the ones that aren’t deemed powerful. When men with this type of worldview get married, they often rely on their wives for the nurturing and emotional safety they deny themselves.

Advertisement

So when they’re faced with their wife cheating, one of their primary coping mechanisms for feeling whole is at risk of being permanently lost. This is profoundly terrifying. They can’t imagine life without their wife. Who would they be without the nurturing and emotional safety she’s always provided? And the fear they feel naturally triggers their fight, flight, or freeze response. (It can also be at the root of them saying and doing things they later regret.) Their instincts might initially drive them to fight for their marriage, pursue a divorce, or deny the meaning of their wife’s affair.

Advertisement

RELATED: 5 Types Of People Most Likely To Cheat, According To Science

As terrifying as it is for men to face surviving a wife’s infidelity, the truth is what they’re facing is very similar to that of anyone who’s discovered their spouse’s infidelity. It’s only after the initial rush of the threat response has subsided that the true work of surviving infidelity can begin. Getting over your wife’s affair doesn’t necessitate that you divorce. Affair recovery also doesn’t necessitate that you repair your marriage. According to Divorce Magazine, 60-75 percent of couples who have experienced infidelity stay together. Regardless of what you ultimately decide to do about your marriage, what you will need to do to survive your wife’s betrayal is deal with how infidelity changes you. To learn how to get over being cheated on so you can move on, some of the things you’ll need to deal with include:

@stefanossifandos Watch This If You've Been Cheated On #cheating #relationshipconflict #trauma #healing ♬ original sound - Stefanos Sifandos

RELATED: The Most Important Question To Ask Yourself After Your Spouse Cheats

Advertisement
  • Repairing your self-esteem and self-worth
  • Forgiving yourself for not realizing your wife was cheating earlier
  • Learning how to trust again — whether it’s your wife or another woman
  • Allowing yourself to love again
  • Giving your brain time to heal. Neuroscience has shown that the rejection of infidelity has both short and long-term consequences for brain chemistry.
  • Giving your body time to heal. The same neuroscience has also shown that your emotional experience causes physical pain.
  • Choosing how you’ll learn and grow from the experience.
@karlaeliaa The hurt will pass #relationship #advice #habit #habits #mindset #heartbroken #heal #healing #trending #viral ♬ original sound - Karla Elia

RELATED: 4 Reasons You Have To Tell Your Spouse You Cheated

Ultimately, surviving a wife’s infidelity boils down to learning and growing from the experience. It’s a lesson that no one wants. But, it’s also a lesson that can help you become a better version of yourself, not because it will or won’t make your wife (or ex-wife) happy but because you’ll be releasing old patterns and beliefs that no longer serve you. And in their place, you’ll have better ones that might even allow you to develop a different relationship with your emotions.

RELATED: My Wife Cheated On Me — But I Can't Afford A Divorce

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
12 Critical Tips For Surviving Infidelity & Divorce At The Same Time
Student ‘Threatens’ Teacher After Being Accused Of Cheating For Getting A Perfect Score — ‘He’s Historically Failed With 20-30s’
The 5 Best Ways To Move On After Being Cheated On

Karen Finn is a divorce and life coach. Her writing on marriage, divorce, and co-parenting has appeared on MSN, Yahoo, Psych Central, Huffington Post, Prevention, and The Good Men Project, among others.

More for You:
Signs The Guy You Love Is GENUINELY Unhappy
If Your Guy Does These 7 Things, He's Playing You For A Fool
16 Warning Signs You're Dealing With An EVIL Person
The EXACT Moment Men Fall Out Of Love With Their Partners

This article was originally published at Dr. Karen Finn's blog. Reprinted with permission from the author.