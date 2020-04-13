7 Toxic Patterns Couples Need To Watch Out For In Lockdown — And How To Fortify Your Relationship

It's never been more important to pay attention to the way you're relating to your spouse and family than right now. During this unprecedented time of quarantine, toxic communication patterns in the way you treat others will be more apparent than ever.

Small things have a way of becoming big things when you're spending a lot of time together with someone. And now is a good time to learn how to stop toxic communication patterns before it hurts your relationship further.

Just like Thanksgiving gatherings notoriously bring out the worst in families, being stuck in the apartment with your beloved 24/7 can expose the underbelly of both your character and theirs.

For this reason, being in lockdown with our partners offers us a unique opportunity to pay closer attention to our behavior. This matters because if we’re not careful, and not paying attention, it's likely that our selfish and immature tendencies will rise to the surface and wreak havoc with our hard-won intimacy and connection.

Marriage research suggests that it takes a 5:1 ratio of positive investments to negative ones to keep a marriage strong. This is because it is always easier to remember and respond to the bad stuff than the good.

So what does this mean for us on a practical level, and what steps can we take to ensure stability and equilibrium with our partners?

Time to Reflect and Recalibrate

Most of us find there are times when we get lazy in our relationships, and times when we're just not our best selves. That's normal. But there are some especially toxic behaviors that will always interfere with relationship success.

Knowing what to look out for can help us to be more careful and to take responsibility for our own side of the equation. I invite you to take a moment every day to reflect and recalibrate using the following list of bad habits as your benchmark:

7 Toxic Patterns of Interactions to Watch Out For:

Criticism: Criticism often shows up in the form of blaming, or when we begin sentences with, 'You always' and 'You never'. Contempt: Contempt is criticism that is bolstered by hostility or disgust. It often shows up with eye-rolling, sarcasm, or mocking. It's the exact opposite of respect. Defensiveness: Defensiveness is when we can't take responsibility for our portion of an interaction and go into defense mode instead. You'll recognize when you're doing this when your partner says something and instead of acknowledging it, you start your rebuttal with "Yeah, but…" When we are feeling defensive, we stop being able to listen. Withdrawl and Avoidance: Withdrawal is when someone is willing to engage in an important discussion but unwilling to stay with it when it gets uncomfortable, and avoidance is when a person is unwilling to get into a particular discussion at all. Escalation: Escalation is when partners allow a small argument to develop into a big one, where their emotions get more and more aroused and the stakes get higher. It usually results in one or both people 'losing their cool' and becoming hurtful toward each other. Invalidation: Invalidation is when one partner puts down the thoughts, feelings, or character of the other one. This can be very subtle, like when our partner tells us not to worry about something we are really worried about and we feel dismissed by them. Or it can more obvious, like when we resort to name-calling or putting down their opinions. Unfair Assumptions: This is when someone makes unfair assumptions about what they think their partner is thinking. It’s when we hear things more negatively then they were meant, or we believe the worst instead of the best, or we just see what we expect to see.

Now that you've read through the list, you've probably realized that you and your partner are guilty of some of these bad habits. Don't panic!

Recognition is the first step towards being able to reduce the frequency and the impact. We've got to recognize the enemy before we can eliminate it!

Keep in mind that the way we feel about ourselves often affects the way we communicate with each other too.

So, when we're feeling anxious about the most recent Coronavirus statistics, or disappointed in ourselves for binge-watching reality shows instead of doing something more productive, it's often harder to be thoughtful towards our partners.

It's inevitable that what's going on in our minds and hearts can get in the way of good connection. Our thoughts and feelings often morph into filters that prevents us from seeing reality, (or our partners), clearly.

But there is hope! Here are some things you can do to counteract any toxic patterns that try to rear their ugly heads:

Things You Can Do to Improve Your Connection With Your Partner:

Check yourself before you speak. Make sure that you're in the right space to begin an important conversation. If you're feeling anxious or angry, wait until you're not.

Make sure you have your partners’ full attention before talking. Doing this ensures that they will be able to listen to you better, which is, of course, what we want.

Make sure you give your partner your full attention. When your partner has something to say to you, make sure you give them your full attention as well. If you're feeling distracted or bothered by something, communicate that, and consider choosing another time to talk.

Try not to assume. Ask for clarity when there is a misunderstanding. ("Is that what you meant?")

Look for the gold. When you look for the best in your partner, you have a much better chance of finding it.

Express appreciation daily. When you find the gold, make sure to say something about it. Find a way to compliment your partner every day. ("Thanks for always…." or "I really appreciate how you…").

We want to avoid taking our angst out on our partners.

These unusual times can trigger all types of fears and insecurities in us, which we will deal with in our own unique ways. What we don't want to do, though, is to take our angst and stress out on our partners.

Instead, we want to make extra effort to keep our connection strong. A little self-reflection can go a long way when it comes to really loving each other well.

So, let's practice paying more attention to how we are behaving towards our partners, and on how we can demonstrate our loving feelings for them in practical and visible ways.

When our behavior improves, so do our relationships.

