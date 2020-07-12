Are you feeling drained by all the negativity?

When it comes to social justice issues, the empathic experience of empaths differs from the compassion a non-empath feels.

For me, compassion is love for another who suffers but empathy is a personal experience of others suffering or joy.

Throughout life, whether you have self-diagnosed yourself as an empath to some degree or not, we unwittingly take in other people's experiences and believe they are our own.

We personalize it. This happens to all of us, probably from before birth.

Therapists and doctors during consultations feel into their thoughts and these feelings are an effective diagnostic and therapeutic modality.

"I feel depressed around this person" suggests that they've soaked up the depression.

The implication is that we take on stuff our whole lives which were not ours. This includes social injustice and inequities.

A major blind spot in the medical profession is not addressing this in the exam room, rather than pushing a pharmaceutical, when the diagnosis could be racism amongst many other things.

As a self-diagnosed super empath, I've found out how to help myself and my patients when we feel drained from the environment.

Here are 3 ways empaths can cope if social injustices are draining your energy.

Step 1. Manage Your emotional capacity bank.

Consider you have an emotional bank every day. If you drain your bank early in the day, you will be in deficit, overwhelm, and drained. I recommend not spending your entire daily capacity, have a reserve at the end of the day. This reserve will be utilized during dream time. Plug up the hole in your emotional capacity bucket, before you look for ways to increase your capacity. Disengage from social media, it is seductive and designed to activate your emotions. Although social media is addicting and seductive, it rarely has truth. And rarely designed to enrich your life and the world.

Beyond eliminating social media, decreasing environmental emotional toxins, both internal and external is helpful. Develop a sleep sanctuary, a place where when you sleep you feel safe, so your body and mind can deeply relax. Do not sleep with the enemy, for it maybe you. Same for your home and work, live in safety.

Step 2. Identification

Empaths do not realize that what they are feeling, thinking, believing or experiencing, may be not originating from inside. Ask, does this belong to me, or not? Once you identify either way, then appropriate steps can be taken. If you forget to take this step life becomes confusing and draining. Don’t wait till you are in overwhelm or drained.

If whatever you are experiencing does not belong to you, your options differ. In terms of social injustice and inequities, do what is yours to do. Watch your emotional capacity bank, your agency. Watch your emotional capacity bank if your experience belongs to you, there is always a time a place. Feel free to shelf it for consumption later critical. Particularly if you have capacity and you believe it merits digestion.

From the day we are born, probably before, we are soaking up thoughts, beliefs, feelings and emotions from our environment. A gentle nod from your mother, or the lack of, adds to our experiencing, reinforcing our beliefs about the world and ourselves.

Make a decision whether this belongs to you or not. Either way, look for ways to improve, moving from toxic to healthy. The notion that you have personalized, thus this does not belong to you, has an additional step. If you are experiencing another or yourself, it all has to come from somewhere. The idea our experience is personal is disempowering, as we live in community, and what causes you or other to suffer, is interconnected and belongs to community. Understanding this is healthy and is a remedy to social injustice and inequity. If I am drained, my community is drained. Owning this builds the compassion muscle.

As an empath, I have walked the wicked chasm of complex repetitive PTSD and out. In my body it feels like a seductive heavy neuro-pharmaceutical would be like. Black Lives Matter feels exactly like that drug. If I am correct, we have societal complex repetitive PTSD. We can heal PTSD.

Step 3. Heal

As an empath you have an enhanced ability to sense your environment. You can check in with yourself and identify source. Identification is a muscle and a practice. Above I noted do what is yours to do. Obviously, what is yours is always a place to work, your work bench. As part of a world, a community, healing your family, tribes, communities and nations are yours. Start with you. Work with yourself with kindness, critical thinking, consent and permission. Ask for permission as often as possible. Once you start developing this consent and permission muscle on self, you can turn it around it apply it to other. Magically, the overwhelm and drain will diminish. You can use your empathic powers to heal yourself and your environment. The less you identify, then less there is to protect. As you heal from the inside the draining part diminish, protecting yourself is always necessary, permission and consent are superpowers.

To find out more go to DrDanielRieders.com