What Do Men Want? (And How Women Can Benefit)

What men crave most from women might surprise you.

What men crave most from women might surprise you. Many women think that men just want to have sex, and yes, some do. But there's a deeper aspect to this longing.

So what do men want in a relationship? The truth is that men's and women's needs are very different.

But if both men and women can work together to satisfy this craving, then we can make this a more harmonious and pleasurable world.

There won’t be a big divide between the sexes.

You’ll find a place to meet in the middle, and everyone — including your community — will benefit.

You see, I imagine a world where men are our gatekeepers. They are benevolent protectors and hold space for women to claim true sensual and sexual divinity.

Sounds kind of idealistic, but that’s my dream. So, what do men want? What do they crave, and how can women benefit when this craving is satisfied?

Men are often believed to be selfish lovers, and this happened for a reason.

This world has been patriarchal for over the last 2,000 years. The white male has been the dominant authority. The structures and systems in our society have been based on a white man’s point of view, and mainly have only taken his needs into consideration.

With the advent of the coronavirus, the ensuing lockdown, and the literal collapse of society, you're witnessing the ending of this male-dominated era. Things are changing. Structures are changing. Relationships are changing.

The (now old) patriarchy affected sexual relationships.

Men have been catered to.

Men’s sexuality is much more physical, whereas a woman’s sexual response system is more emotional and sensual. Yes, these are generalities, but because of the way males and females have been socialized, this isn't far from the truth. But that's changing.

Men have been selfish lovers.

Pornography is rampant on the internet, and sex and the selling of sex is a big industry. Prostitution is one of the oldest professions.

There's also a double standard in society and culture saying it’s OK for men to be sexually promiscuous, but a woman is considered a whore if she sleeps around.

A woman expressing her sexuality must show restraint.

That's an unspoken societal rule. And sexual duty is a common plight of women.

So, women get stuck satisfying their man, and the couple's sexual relationship becomes nothing more than satisfying him.

But what a man craves is more than just a dutiful wife.

He goes to bed at night, starts pawing on his wife, and they engage in sex. He gets it over pretty quickly with a few slobbery kisses, rolls over, and falls asleep.

Maybe she gets up and cleans herself up. And then she finds she can’t fall asleep that easily because something in her was awakened, but she has no idea what it was. She’s not connected to her body nor her divine feminine essence.

She thinks it’s her duty to be a good wife. And taking care of him in this way is what she believes she is supposed to do.

Day after day, night after night the couple becomes disconnected. Their sex doesn’t have any depth and both of them are dissatisfied. Both of them are longing for something more.

What is this "something more" both sexes long for?

What men crave is a woman who is open, loving, and uninhibited sexually. This is often a painfully unmet need.

A woman, however, desires to express the soulful and sensual side of her sexuality. She wants to be touched fully, deeply, and slowly. Not just sexually, but over her whole body; her whole being.

Men crave a woman who's connected to her body and her divine feminine essence. He may not even know that’s what he’s craving.

What men crave is your feminine radiance.

Whether a woman is outwardly drop-dead gorgeous or not… It’s a woman’s divine aura they want.

When a man pleasures a woman and really knows how to awaken her sexual desires, both sexes benefit. When a woman is in a state of authentic sexual pleasure, her aura expands.

This is a blessing for her man. He benefits from the bath of divine radiance she emits.

I wise man told me once, “The sole purpose of a man is to penetrate a woman in such a way as to awaken her full human potential.”

Women need men who have wands of light instead of swords.

You need these wands of light to penetrate you in a way that empowers you. Is that happening? Not enough.

There’s lots of sexual programming that needs to be looked at and healed. And when both sexes do, they'll all benefit.

Men and women can become each other’s healers instead of each other's wounders in a relationship.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Anna-Thea is an author and Divine Feminine educator. She has online education to teach women how to reclaim their bodies as sacred. Her courses provide you with the sex ed you didn’t learn from your mother and the emotional and communication skills you didn’t learn from your family of origin.

This article was originally published at Anna Thea. Reprinted with permission from the author.