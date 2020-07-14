Will you benefit from using a Yoni egg?

If you're wondering how to use Yoni eggs for healing and connection with your sacred female anatomy, you're in the right place.

I, personally, starting using a Yoni egg over 14 years ago during my certification program as a Divine Feminine Educator. I've taught Yoni egg classes and sold Yoni eggs for the same time period.

There’s a lot of information about Yoni eggs, but much of it comes from a very masculine point of view.

Here are 9 things every beginner needs to know about Yoni eggs.

1. What does a Yoni egg do?

If you do nothing more than just put it in for a little bit and then take it out, it won’t do much of anything.

It’s not so much about what the Yoni egg does, but more what you do with the Yoni egg in a way that’s healing, nurturing, and awakening to your sexuality.

2. The benefits of using Yoni eggs.

There are 3 key benefits:

Increases orgasmic response.

When the Yoni egg is held in and kept in place by your pelvic floor muscles, you’ll develop a stronger pelvic floor. These are the same muscles that contract during orgasm.

By increasing the strength of these muscles, you’ll also increase the depth and intensity of your orgasmic response.

Brings vitality to your sex organs.

Inserting a crystal egg into your vagina activates energy, both on the level of using a crystal and by having an object inside your vagina. This creates more energy flow in that part of your body.

On a physical level, it increases blood flow to that area of your body, simply through the process of getting it in, holding it in, and getting it out. Also, on conscious awareness, you're bringing energy to that area of your body.

You're aware you have an egg inside you, bringing your attention to that area of your body — attention that’s beyond your period, sexual activity, or some imbalance like a yeast infection.

It’s a whole new experience!

Creates a more connected relationship with your female anatomy.

This is the most important and biggest benefit of the Yoni egg. It gives you a whole new way to relate to your female parts — in a more divine feminine, sacred, life-honoring way.

3. What size Yoni egg should you start with?

This idea of size is so reflective of our masculine-oriented society. It's not about trying to use a bigger or smaller egg.

Spirituality teaches that the middle path is the path to enlightenment. So, don’t get stuck on size.

For the past 14 years, I've used the medium or regular size, which is basically the size of a normal chicken egg.

You can use a larger or a smaller egg, but that’s not necessary unless you're intuitively drawn to a certain-sized egg. This is not about creating such strong pelvic floor muscles that you can hold a pea-size egg inside your vagina. Again, that's a very masculine point of view.

Trying to achieve some type of accomplishment in the strength of your pelvic floors is what this is all about. It is about learning to connect with your Yoni in a more respectful and honoring way.

4. How long should you keep a Yoni egg in?

Don't keep a Yoni egg in for any longer than two days. It's better to take it out daily.

But sometimes, she just wants to stay in there. There's nothing wrong with that if you don’t go too long.

Two days is the maximum. Still, you can design a practice that works for you.

5. Yes, it’s safe to sleep with the egg in.

I wouldn’t recommend this to be your regular practice, but you can do it. Sleeping is a time of rest. You want your muscles to be resting, not engaged.

With that said, there are times when sleeping with a Yoni egg is recommended.

If you're having a hard time keeping your Yoni egg in, begin by first sleeping with it overnight. Your muscles will work while you sleep to tone your pelvic muscles.

So, if you begin this practice and can’t keep the egg in, don’t buy a larger egg, just start by sleeping with your egg. That will build your muscles.

Then, see how long you can keep it in while at home. Over time, your muscles will gain enough strength to hold your Yoni egg in.

6. How do you insert a Yoni egg?

Most women are not familiar with this practice. Most just insert it in a similar way to how you would insert a tampon.

But if you do this, you'll be missing the key benefits of this powerful feminine tool. It’s not about just "sticking it in" and waiting for something magical to happen.

The first thing you learn is how to slip the egg in. The opening of the vagina is powerful tissue and muscle. This tissue holds cellular memory of all your sexual experiences, both good and bad. In practice, your Yoni egg tunes into this area of your femininity to release stuck emotions.

Sexual reflexology is a Taoist wisdom that refers to parts of male and female sexual anatomy and how it relates to certain emotions and organs.

From a sexual reflexology point of view, the opening of the vagina is an area that holds fear and is related to the kidneys. But, you can transform that fear into trust.

7. Yoni eggs are safe to use.

There’s a lot of fear that is propagated on the internet about the dangers of using a Yoni egg, such as infections. But if you follow proper guidelines on cleaning your Yoni egg, you’ll have no problems.

Culturally, the vagina has taken a hit, as if it’s something dirty. And it’s not.

Your vagina is resilient and resistant. She’s built to birth humanity, which is a big, hard job.

She doesn’t have to be sterile — quite the opposite. Good bacteria make her healthy.

She has her own internal cleaning system. If you find yourself wanting to be "too clean" when using the Yoni egg, you need to look at your belief systems about that part of your body.

That’s why it’s so important to receive guidance when you first start to avoid misinformation and potential difficulties. The best teachers for this practice are those who aren’t coming from shame and have done their own sexual healing.

When I was introduced to the Yoni egg, I had a teacher who gave me instructions. I didn’t just purchase the product and then try to figure out what to do with it all by myself. I had a guide.

8. Make sure to buy from a reputable source.

Many people sell Yoni eggs, but sometimes they're not selling actual gemstones, so be aware.

When I first started, I purchased mine from my teacher. Later, I went to the Tucson Gem Show and created a relationship with a gemstone supplier. I’ve had a relationship with them ever since.

Purchase from either a gemstone supplier or from an instructor who teaches the Yoni egg practice.

If you are at a women’s workshop, a crystal show, or something of that nature, you might find a Yoni egg that you're drawn to. Purchase it. Use your intuition.

The main thing is to make sure it is a genuine gemstone and is not synthetic.

9. Know the types of Yoni eggs.

Though you can use other types, the main gemstones to use for a Yoni egg practice are nephrite jade, rose quartz, and black obsidian.

Rose quartz Yoni eggs.

This soothing crystal is said to be the stone of love. It emits emotionally healing energy.

Though I encourage people to start with a nephrite jade egg, you definitely want to also treat yourself to a rose quartz egg.

Nephrite jade egg.

The traditional Yoni egg practice recommends a jade egg. There are two types of jade: jadeite and nephrite. Jadeite is used more for jewelry, while nephrite jade is the gemstone recommended for a Yoni egg practice.

Where rose quartz is more of an emotionally soothing feminine stone, jade is more of a masculine stone. It’s said to bring focus to your life and help with setting healthy boundaries.

It’s also a very grounding stone.

There's a lot to learn about the Yoni egg practice and how to use them properly. And it’s also important to have someone to guide you, so that your Yoni egg doesn’t end up sitting in your drawer.

Anna-Thea is an author and Certified Divine Feminine Educator. If you are ready to learn more about how to use a Yoni egg start with her free Yoni egg course.

This article was originally published at annathea.org. Reprinted with permission from the author.