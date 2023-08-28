Worker Says He Was Threatened With A 'Write-Up' For Refusing To Sign Out Anytime He Goes To The Bathroom

A frustrated employee shared his grievances with both the new management and the rules that have been set in place at his job.

Posting to the subreddit "r/antiwork," an almost 40-year-old engineering design employee revealed that he's contemplating quitting or taking his issues to the HR department following the new mandate that he, along with his other colleagues, needs to alert their boss whenever they leave their desks — including for bathroom breaks.

He was reprimanded by his boss for refusing to sign out whenever he left to go to the bathroom.

In his Reddit post, he explained that he's worked at his place of employment for the last 18 years and is considered a "high-performing" member of his team. Recently, his old boss ended up leaving the company and a new person came in with a bunch of rules that didn't sit well with him.

He claimed that his new boss is eager to know where every single person in the office is at all times of the day, and therefore, wants people to sign out whenever they are going to the bathroom.

"I’m almost 40 years old and I’m not about to walk over to his cubicle, slide my dot to the left to signal I’m going to the bathroom," he wrote. The team members are also required to do it for lunch, but he pointed out that letting the boss know when they're going out for that makes more sense than when they are just going to the bathroom.

Since the new rule has been implemented, he has refused to sign out, causing his boss to threaten him that he'd be written up for "insubordination" and "failing to follow instructions." However, the threat has only heightened his desire to leave.

"I’m contemplating quitting, but I make way more than most in my engineering design field and my benefits are good, not to mention I get five weeks of vacation per year," he acknowledged. "I’m tempted to go to HR if this can’t be resolved."

Workers must be allowed time away from their desks without having to check in with their bosses to do so.

It's no secret that taking breaks is crucial for maintaining both mental and physical health during the workday. The ability to step away from one's desk for a moment can help alleviate stress, reduce burnout, and boost overall productivity.

However, many employees often refuse to take breaks, even for lunchtime, for fear of how their productivity levels will be perceived. Nearly 20% of American employees worry their bosses won’t think they are hardworking if they take regular lunch breaks, 13% worry their co-workers will judge them, and 38% of employees don’t feel encouraged to take a lunch break.

In an environment where employees may feel pressured to work constantly is both unrealistic and unfair, and this employee's post highlights the importance of managers respecting their workers' boundaries and treating them like respectable professionals who are capable of handling their own work routines.

It's almost mindblowing that when individuals are treated with dignity and given the flexibility to manage their breaks, they are more likely to remain engaged, loyal, and motivated to contribute their best to the team — who would've thought?!

