Woman Tells Brother That His Adoptive Son Will Never Be Part Of Their Family After He Kicks His 14-Year-Old Daughter Out For Not Bonding With Him

A woman revealed that she had some harsh words to say to her brother after he kicked his 14-year-old daughter out of his home.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument — she shared that her brother had gotten upset with his teenage daughter after she wasn't bonding with her adopted brother.

She told her brother his adopted son would never be part of their family after he kicked his daughter out for being hostile toward him.

In her Reddit post, she wrote that her brother had recently adopted a baby boy with his wife a few years after he remarried. On top of adopting a baby, he also had a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship who lived with him and his wife.

However, the woman explained that a few days ago, her niece showed up at her front door in tears with a suitcase in hand. "She told me her dad has asked her to pack all her stuff because she is going to live with her mom from now on," she revealed in her post.

Photo: Reddit

Her 14-year-old niece ended up showing up at her home since she doesn't get along with her mom and had nowhere else to go. Furious with her brother, she immediately left to go and confront him about what had happened.

"He thinks I'm overreacting and told me that his daughter has been hostile toward their son which is why he did this and said that she will spend every weekend with them," she recalled. He also told her that he just wants to "start fresh" with his new family, which seemingly doesn't include his daughter.

The woman's anger didn't seem to waver at hearing her brother's explanation, and she informed him that there was no issue with him wanting to have a fresh start with his "new family,' but that he and his adopted son were not part of their family anymore.

She made sure to contact all of their extended family members to tell them what was going on, and when her brother threw a welcome party to introduce everyone to his son, no one showed up.

"Now he thinks we're all a-holes for not treating his son like family and keeps asking us if we would behave the same way if this was his [biological] son," she concluded.

Most people in the comments section agreed that she was not in the wrong for confronting her brother.

While it can be extremely difficult to create a harmonious environment between a biological child and an adopted one, it's important to realize that they might not bond straight away. Instead of kicking his daughter out, he should've spoken to her and tried to keep their dialogue open and honest as a way to figure out why she was being hostile toward her adopted brother.

Many people in the comments section brought up those same points and shamed the father for abandoning his daughter instead of trying to work the issue out.

"The boy being adopted or biological is a non-issue in this situation. The issue is the brother has kicked out the daughter for his new family," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, "This is an impossibly cruel thing for your brother to do to your niece, and your action demonstrates in a very clear way that you and the rest of your family are different than the father who rejected her."

"It's only logical that an existing child can display animosity towards a new addition to the house, regardless if this new addition is bio or adopted," a third user chimed in.

"The fact that he decided to remove his daughter from the home entirely, a one-sided, irrational, hasty decision; makes it indeed clear that he tends to start over and wishes his daughter from a previous relationship disappears."

Blending an adopted child and a biological child is a process that requires understanding, empathy, and time. With patience, love, and open communication, this woman's brother could have been able to create an amicable environment where both his children would be able to feel accepted, loved, and supported.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.