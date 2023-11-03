Woman Films Herself Filing Her Teeth, Sparking Debate — 'Not Letting That Chip Just Sit There'

There's nothing more irritating than noticing an imperfection in your teeth and not being able to do anything about it.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Samantha Menapace shared the unconventional way she was able to quickly remedy a chip in her front teeth, which elicited strong opinions from viewers, who were both shocked and taken aback by the tool she had used.

She filmed herself removing a chip from her teeth with a nail file.

In the six-second clip, Menapace filmed herself sitting in her car as she pulled out a yellow nail file to smooth over a chip that was on her front teeth. Let that sink in for a second...

"One thing about me is I will file my teeth... not letting that chip just sit there," she wrote in overlay text as she used the nail file on the bottom of her two front teeth.

The response from viewers was unanimous, as many people either found it odd that Menapace was using a nail file, or were advising her to try not using such a harsh tool on her teeth and gums. "Gave me goosebumps watching that," one TikTok user admitted, while another added, "I would be afraid of going too far."

Others pointed out that one slip-up would immediately send Menapace to the dentist with an expensive bill because of whatever work a dentist would have to do to fix her teeth if something were to happen from using the household tool.

"I filed my tooth after I got my braces off 'cause one was longer and now it’s crooked. Can’t fix it cause it’ll be too short," a commenter warned. Another predicted a more ominous fate, adding, "Please don't do this. It will cause sensitivity and it needs to be polished off, by a dentist. Otherwise, it could ultimately lead to decay."

Dental services can often be an extraordinary expense that many people can't afford.

In the United States, many individuals and families face challenges when it comes to affording dental care.

Most dental treatments are expensive, even for routine services like check-ups, cleanings, and fillings. For more extensive procedures, like root canals, braces, and even oral surgeries, they're often not covered entirely by insurance and you can find yourself paying thousands out of pocket.

According to Forbes, between 1996 and 2015, the cost of dental care for a single person rose 23% when adjusted for inflation. Between October 2021 and October 2022, dental costs increased by 5.4%. The average cost for dental work can be anywhere between $60 and $2,000.

Photo: Nikodash from Getty Images Pro / Canva Pro

Millions of Americans can't even afford dental insurance coverage. An estimated 74 million Americans have no dental insurance coverage, and a survey by CareQuest Institute for Oral Health found an estimated 6 million Americans lost their dental insurance during the pandemic.

While it may seem obvious that Menapace should simply go to the dentist and have her tooth professionally filed, it's also important to acknowledge that cosmetic dental care is a privilege that many people can't afford.

Advocates have been long urging the Biden administration and members of Congress to implement better healthcare relief so that more people can have access to basic dental care. Until that time comes, however, it's best to just embrace the chip and skip the home filing or else you could have a much more costly dental bill in the future.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.