‘He’s In Love With My Sister’ — Woman Seeks Advice After Catching Husband Crying Over Sister’s Engagement

Learning about your partner cheating on you can be devastating for any marriage.

For one woman, it wasn't infidelity but what her husband said one night after he found out her sister was getting married.

The woman shared her story to the subreddit thread "r/TrueOffMyChest," an online space where you can get something personal off your chest that you do not wish to share with those close to you.

The woman says her husband confessed to being in love with her sister and not her.

In her original post, the woman says that she and her sister grew up in difficult circumstances, and her sister was always her protector and role model defending her from their abusive stepfather.

"She tried to shift my stepdad’s abuse on her when he got drunk so he wouldn’t hurt me. When she left for college she let me stay in her bed while she slept on the floor in her student room."

She says when she met her husband, he was a carbon copy of her sister — they have similar interests and this is one of the primary things that drew her to him.

They married, and after six years together, she is now pregnant with their daughter.

When her sister introduced a new boyfriend to the family, the woman felt something was off with her husband and suspected he didn't really like him.

She asked why and says, "he got flustered and told me he didn't know it was noticeable and apologized. He told me he just didn't think he was good enough for her."

The husband became more distraught after learning her sister was engaged.

The night they watched her sister get engaged, the woman walked in on her husband crying alone.

"I asked him what’s going on and he told me that he was in love with my sister," she says. Initially, he tried to pass off the confession and claimed he was still in love with his wife. But soon the situation worsened.

Sharing an updated post, the woman explains that after her sister later announced she was pregnant while on a vacation with her fiance, things took a turn.

"My husband called me. He was drunk, and he was crying and asking if it was true and if I knew. He called me a cruel liar for not telling him," the woman writes, detailing her husband's reaction to her sister's pregnancy.

He said it was unfair and that her sister's fiance was a loser and didn't deserve her, and then he said he needed to be alone, so he turned his phone off.

The next day he texted her back, saying, "He didn’t want to be with me anymore and that he didn’t want to be in my daughter’s life. He was sorry but couldn’t do it anymore. "

He asked to be freed of his responsibilities as a father, and if she did, he'd leave her the house; she tried calling him but switched his phone off.

She explains that her husband tried to arrange to meet up with her sister but she decided to tell her everything before he could.

"He called me an hour later. He apologized and told me he didn’t mean to freak her out. He just wanted to see her and say goodbye but that he won’t bother her if she feels scared. He’s still the same man and wouldn’t let anything happen to her. He didn’t ask about me or my baby."

Comments sympathized with the woman but told her she was better off without her husband. They also urged her not to push her sister away, defending her since she could not have known the husband's intentions.

