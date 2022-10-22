Woman Returns Stepdaughter's Birthday Gift Because She Didn't Save Her Daughter A Cupcake

One woman decided to take back her expensive birthday gift from her stepdaughter after she didn't save her daughter a cupcake at the party.

While she took back her gift at the moment, she thought that she may have been wrong so she went to Reddit’s “r/AmItheA--hole” thread to ask strangers on the internet.

The woman explained that her fiancé had a 16-year-old daughter while she had a four-year-old daughter.

Since the two were engaged, she wanted their kids to get along, but her stepdaughter was distant from her daughter.

She had brought this up to her fiancé numerous times but he just said to give them time.

Her stepdaughter’s birthday had been coming up so the woman went to the party with her daughter.

She had been giving cupcakes to all her guests but when she came to her daughter, she had none.

The woman’s stepdaughter didn’t make any cupcakes for her daughter on purpose.

“I felt confused, I asked if she made enough cupcakes and [whether] there were guests that came uninvited. She said no and that she just didn't make one for my daughter,” the woman added.

She didn’t appreciate that and felt bad for her daughter so she got up and was ready to leave.

Her fiancé tried to stop her and offered his cupcake for his daughter but the woman refused.

“On the way out, I grabbed the gift I brought for my stepdaughter and she stood there and watched. I could hear her yell ‘dad she took the iPhone’ while I was walking out with my daughter,” the woman explained.

After a while, her fiancé came over to her place to have a discussion about the birthday party which turned into an argument.

He tried to justify his daughter’s actions by saying she was just a teenager and teens do random things all the time.

“I said she excluded my daughter and didn't save her a cupcake but he said it was just a cupcake and then reminded me that he offered his cupcake and said I should've accepted it and called it a day,” the woman added.

He claimed that taking back the gift wasn’t a good idea and it could hurt her relationship with her stepdaughter in the long run.

The couple hasn’t talked much to each other since and has been communicating via text.

Redditors thought she did the right thing.

“Leaving was your only option at that point. It takes a special kind of ugly to want to exclude a 4-year-old little kid from a birthday celebration,” one user wrote.

“If stepdaughter can verbalize that she intentionally did not make a cupcake for your daughter, she’s old enough to understand why you left.”

Many people advised the woman to not go ahead with the engagement and break it off with the man.

One person wrote, “Don't marry this man. He will clearly expect you to cater to his child, at the expense of your own. This is who he is, believe him and react accordingly.”

“You might want to rethink that engagement if this is indicative of how your fiancé and his daughter will treat you and your child,” another person commented.

