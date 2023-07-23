Woman Gets Emotional While Sharing That She Feels 'So Jealous' Seeing Girl Best Friends — 'I Think It's Just So Great To Have This Best Friend'

A woman shared the emotional reaction she had when noticing two close friends together while out in public.

In a TikTok video, Via Li explained that she felt overwhelmed after seeing two women talking and hanging out in a coffee shop she had walked into. While Via attempted to diminish her feelings about the sight, many viewers resonated with the feeling of loneliness and lack of friendships in their lives.

Via Li revealed that she got teary-eyed and felt 'so jealous' after seeing two close friends together.

"I get so jealous seeing girl best friends. Why am I getting so emotional?" Via exclaimed at the start of her video as her eyes began to well up with tears.

She continued, describing how she had walked into a cafe recently and saw two girls sitting together at a table. Via noticed that they both had their laptops out while chatting and smiling with each other and immediately at seeing them, she started to feel envy at their close friendship.

"They were just talking and they were laughing, and it was clear [that] they were very comfortable around each other," Via recalled, adding that she gets the feeling they are probably roommates and spend a lot of their free time in each other's company.

“I think it’s just so great to have this best friend that you can do everything with…It just seems so happy, you know?” she insisted. Via also pointed out that when she sees couples out together, she doesn't feel any ounce of jealousy, but when she sees girl best friends, it's a "different kind of pain."

Though Via felt as if she were alone in her feelings, many people feel the same way when thinking about the friendships in their lives and noticing other people's friendships, especially as the United States is experiencing a loneliness epidemic.

A report released in May 2023 by the U.S. Surgeon General titled "Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation," found that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of U.S. adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness. The report warned that the physical consequences of poor connection can be devastating, including a 29% increased risk of heart disease; a 32% increased risk of stroke; and a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults.

Having healthy and fulfilling friendships is just as important as nurturing romantic relationships.

Friendships are indeed just as important as romantic relationships, and they offer unique benefits and fulfill distinct needs in our lives. True friendships offer companionship, making life's journey more enjoyable. Having healthy and dedicated friendships can provide someone to laugh with, engage in meaningful conversations, and create lasting memories. They can be reliable sources of fun, adventure, and shared experiences.

Unlike family or romantic relationships, friendships often offer a level of independence and autonomy. While friends are there for support, they typically allow us the freedom to make our own decisions, pursue our individual goals, and maintain a sense of personal identity.

In the comments section, many people expressed feeling the same way as Via does about seeing other people's friendships and how nice it is.

"Honestly I always wonder when the right best friend will show up in my life," one TikTok user shared. Another user added, "I know this feeling. Me and my best friend for 12 years drifted apart & now I'm 22 & friendless. It's so hard to click with somebody."

Cultivating friendships is important for our emotional well-being, mental health, personal growth, and overall happiness. Having strong friendships can provide support, understanding, and a sense of belonging.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.