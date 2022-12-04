Woman Fires Back At Co-Worker Who Demanded She 'Cover Up' Her Shoulders Even Though He Had No Shoes On

A woman hit back at her coworker who tried to shame her for the outfit she wore to work.

She posted the disagreement on the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA), a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that her workplace doesn't have a strict dress code, and many of the people that work with her normally dress in casual clothes.

AITA for telling my coworker I will cover up my shoulders when he starts wearing shoes? https://t.co/dGFMWsJUhg pic.twitter.com/cTwEUNHsR9 — Am I Antifa? (@AITA_online) August 4, 2022

"Today I was wearing a top with thin straps with long pants and my shoulders were showing," she wrote.

The woman's coworker shamed her for having her shoulders out at work.

While she was working, she noticed one of her coworkers, Brian, giving her "angry looks."

When she finally approached him to ask if something was wrong, he told her that "he thought better of me than to dress in 'barely any clothes' to work."

The woman noted that while Brian was making these comments toward her, he was wearing "pretty short shorts" and didn't have any shoes on.

"He dressed like this the whole summer, the office is carpeted, [and] he only puts on his slippers if he is going to the bathroom or the kitchen."

She then told Brian that she would start "covering up my shoulders" when he started "wearing shoes to the office."

"If I have to watch his hairy toes at work, he can deal with the sight of my shoulders."

After firing back at her coworker, he then proceeded to "put on his headphones and didn't look in [her] direction" for the rest of their workday.

"Now I'm wondering if I was wrong to say that," she concluded. "He is a coworker and I should thrive for good work relationships, but I felt insulted."

A majority of people who commented underneath the woman's post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"Going barefoot is way weirder and more unprofessional than bare shoulders," one user wrote.

Another user added, "I will never understand this obsession with women's shoulders. if there is no dress code, brian can go pound sand."

"Does he have a kink for shoulders or what? If he cannot keep his dong in check that is his problem. He is an adult he should have enough self-control to not let some shoulders bother him," a third user chimed in.

