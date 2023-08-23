Woman 'Microdoses' Her Picky Family With Mushrooms By Putting Them In Lasagna

Microdosing is the process of taking very small amounts of a drug, hallucinogen, or stimulant in order to experience the physiological benefits, while keeping the side effects of the drug to a minimum. Microdosing with mushrooms has been growing in popularity.

One woman used her knowledge of the health benefits of mushrooms to sneak them into her family’s dinner without them knowing.

In a short clip uploaded by a TikToker named Emma, the caption read, “Microdosing my picky family with [Lion’s mane] mushrooms.” She opened a box to reveal the shaggy white fungus as the words “No one’s getting dementia on my watch” were displayed on the screen.

Emma chopped up the Lion’s mane mushrooms into small pieces to avoid detection by her family. After dicing the mushrooms, she sautéed them briefly before adding them to her sauce and using it to make lasagna.

As she stirred the mixture, the caption detailed some of the benefits of Lion’s mane such as stimulating the growth of new brain cells, helping with depression and anxiety, and supporting gut heart and immune health.

After dinner was ready, she filmed her unsuspecting family sitting around the dinner table awaiting their meal. Apparently, it was delicious because they had eaten a substantial amount of the beneficial fungus as the video closed.

And though Lion's mane isn't a hallucinogenic or psychedelic, as it doesn't contain psilocybin, does this fungus really have all of the health benefits Emma claimed it does? The short answer is “yes."

According to Healthline, there are some definitive benefits to using lion’s mane.

What are the benefits of Lion’s mane mushrooms?

1. It protects against dementia.

This mushroom contains two compounds that stimulate brain cell growth: hericenones and erinacines. New connections decline with age and Lion’s mane can help to slow the process.

2. It offers relief from depression and anxiety.

Depression and anxiety can be a result of chronic inflammation, something Lion’s mane reduces with its anti-inflammatory properties.

3. It helps with nervous system recovery.

Lion’s mane stimulates the growth and repair of nerve cells, resulting in faster recovery of the nervous system.

4. It protects the digestive tract.

The anti-inflammatory properties of Lion’s mane protect the stomach lining and intestinal tract.

5. It reduces the risk of heart disease.

The extract from this fungus improves fat metabolism and reduces triglyceride levels, two contributing factors to heart disease.

6. It helps with diabetes symptoms.

Diabetes is the body’s inability to regulate its blood sugar levels. Lion’s mane lowers blood sugar by blocking the activity of alpha-glucosidase, an enzyme that breaks down carbs in the small intestine.

7. It aids in fighting cancer.

Studies have found that lion’s mane extract, when combined with human cancer cells, causes cancer cells to die faster.

8. It reduces stress.

The mushroom has antioxidants that reduce stress and inflammation in the body.

9. It boosts your immune system.

Lion’s mane increases activity in your intestinal immune system, protecting you from pathogens.

Every person has to decide what health and wellness practices work best for their family. When it comes to mushrooms, there are many different types to choose from.

You have to do your research beforehand and make sure the ones you choose are safe, age-appropriate, and that they really have the benefits you need.

