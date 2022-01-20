Why Fans Think Tupac’s Hologram Will Make An Appearance During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The only thing more American than the hype around Super Bowl Sunday is the hype around Super Bowl Sunday’s Halftime Show – and this year looks set to draw in more attention than ever before.

With a star-studded lineup of hip-hop and R&B legends, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige may make history during the halftime show at California’s SoFi stadium.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is known for surprises – ask Janet Jackson all about it – so this year will likely be no different.

But one fan prediction involving hologram technology and a legendary rapper has polarized audiences who intend to tune into the show.

$20 says Tupac’s hologram makes an appearance at the Halftime Show — Jack Coogan #BuckSuperTeams (@coogar881) January 20, 2022

Will there be a Tupac hologram in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

No one has confirmed or denied whether Tupac Shakur will appear in hologram form during the performance but the clues are there, and not everyone is happy about it.

The trailer for the Pepsi Halftime show paid tribute to 2Pac.

After introducing each of the performers along with a snippet of their legendary songs, the trailer shows the five musicians uniting together with a certain California anthem playing in the background.

While Tupac’s “California Love” may just be a reference to the location of the football final, it does seem like a significant song choice.

All of the performers, apart from Eminem and Mary J. Blige, are California natives so it seems fitting that another California hip-hop legend would take the stage.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg previously performed with a 2Pac hologram.

Much to the horror and astonishment of rap fans, the duo welcomed a holographic Shakur out during their 2012 Coachella performance.

What better way to honor the 10-year anniversary of this traumatic moment in rap history than to bring the hologram back to life?

Fans have mixed feelings about the infamous Tupac hologram.

If the Super Bowl Halftime show organizers wanted to test out how people would react to the hologram before they fully committed to the bit, their trailer certainly served that purpose.

Social media has already been ablaze with thoughts and reactions to the rumor.

“I swear they better grace us with that Tupac hologram or we riot,” one user wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

“Just please, please… we do not need hologram Tupac to show up,” expressed another.

Others have debated some alternative options that would pay tribute to Shakur without making a CGI mockery of his legacy. How about a simple mashup of his best hits, guys?

No matter how – or if – the performers decide to honor him, it looks like we’ll have to tune in to find out!

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.