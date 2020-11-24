Will Smith's Ex-Wife Appears On New Thanksgiving Episode Of 'Red Table Talk' — Meet Sheree Zampino

Sheree Zampino is most famous for her marriage to A-list celebrity Will Smith. The couple was married from 1992-1995 and they share a son together, Trey, who was born in 1992.

Zampino joined Smith's second wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and her 20-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, on the Nov. 24 epsiode of their Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share some of the blended family's favorite holiday dishes.

While the Smith family has been in the spotlight for decades, we're interested to learn more about Will Smith's ex-wife and their relationship.

Who is Will Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino?

She says her marriage to Will Smith ended because they were too young.

"Our marriage ended because we were so young," she said.

"We were the same age then that our son is right now. It’s just a lot of responsibility. Marriage isn’t easy, especially at that age," she added.

"Will was becoming bigger and bigger with his career. I’m becoming smaller and smaller. I just, I didn’t have the tools. We didn’t have the tools to make it work. I left because I was unhappy. It’s really that simple," she added.

She and Will are still good friends.

They are pros at co-parenting their son, Trey.

"Our kids don’t refer to each other — and when I say, three kids, I’m talking about Willow and Jaden — they don’t refer to each other as half brother and half sister,” Sheree said.

“That concept is so foreign to them. They are brothers and sister. Period."

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Sheree didn't get along at first.

In the first episode of Red Table Talk, Sheree and Jada talked about their rocky relationship when Will Smith was divorcing Sheree to be with Jada.

"You picked up the phone and I wasn’t really respectful,” Sheree remembered. “Trey’s at the house, so I’m calling to talk to Trey, but I had to go through you to get to him. You answered the phone," she started.

"So you let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone.’ I was like, ‘I don’t care.’ And you hung up on me. I called back and I happened to say, quote, ‘B—h, you living in the house, I picked out,'” she continued. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.'

Jada went on to say how Will "let her have it" and told her to be respectful to his son's mother.

She got the hint and even said now she didn't realize the struggles the couple was going through trying to work through the end of their marriage.

Sheree also said, "The next time I saw you was in the foyer of my house. You took the initiative to make things right."

“And the one thing I will say about you, you would always say, ‘Ree, I apologize.’ You always owned it. Thank you for that,” she added.

She got remarried to Terrell Fletcher in 2007.

Sheree and Terrell Fletcher got married in 2007 after meeting at a San Diego Chargers game through a mutual friend in December 2002.

However, the football player had commitment issues so the couple called it quits.

After a year of separation, they were reunited when Terrell ended up being at the same church conference she was a speaker at.

Not long after that, he proposed ... again. The couple remained married until they filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in 2014.

After filing for divorce, Sheree tweeted, "Shout out to all the lonely souls out there God sees you & you are NEVER alone! All my love to you.”

She appeared on reality show Hollywood Exes.

The VH1 reality show premiered in June 2012 and chronicled the lives of famous ex's of Hollywood stars. Will appeared on the show with her as well.

She clapped back at Alexis Arquette when she claimed Will Smith is gay.

The late transgender actress Alexis Arquette (sister of David and Patricia Arquette) claimed Will Smith is actually a closeted gay man and the reason his marriage to Sheree didn't work out is because she caught him in bed with another man.

"Hello, this is Sheree Fletcher, and I just feel compelled to speak out about some things that have been in the media. Alexis Arquette, let’s just be clear, I don’t know you and you don’t know me..." she said.

"So for you to claim to have firsthand information as to why my marriage didn’t work out is completely out of line and I got to check you," she continued.

"Not only is it out of line [but] it’s absolutely not true and I am offended and I’m hurt that someone would be so malicious and reckless and destructive and use a lie and an untruth to prove a point. I don’t know what you were trying to do, recruit, out, I don’t know [and] that’s not my issue," she finished.

Sheree Fletcher's relationship with the Smith family is stronger than ever.

She even celebrates the holidays with them!

On the Nov. 24 epsiode of Red Table Talk Sherree, Willow, and Jada all gather in the kitchen together to make some of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and the Smith fam can't stop gushing about how good of a cook Sheree is.

"We do holidays together and Miss Ree here hooks us up!" Jada exclaimed in a preview clip for the episode.

"I'm so excited. I'm just jumping for joy right now!'" Willow added.

