8 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Was Accused Of Being Rude To Servers & Retail Employees

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy. The actress and founder of the expensive wellness brand, Goop, has had her share of callouts for everything from how unrelatable she is to her company’s reportedly toxic work environment.

Even people who have had what should have been normal, insignificant interactions with Paltrow have negative reports about what she's like in person.

Here are 8 times Paltrow was accused of being rude to employees.

1. She allegedly refused to ‘speak with the help’ at a restaurant.

One of the times Paltrow has reportedly been a diva comes from a woman on Reddit who responded to the question, “Anyone wait on a celebrity that didn’t tip?” She claimed the actress ordered via an assistant, refusing to interact with “the help.”

Though it’s hard to say whether or not there is validity to the assertion, other Redditors were quick to point out that the assistant is there to take on tasks like ordering. They also reminded readers that there was no evidence the incident ever occurred.

2. Paltrow allegedly has strict demands for gym workers.

In a since-deleted article, Life & Style magazine reported that Paltrow required the shower stall in an exclusive gym she frequented to be wiped dry by a worker before she used it. According to their source, she is a germaphobe and “refuses to touch somebody else’s shower water.”

Some might argue that Paltrow’s concerns are not that far-fetched considering many dangerous organisms like Athlete’s Foot, warts, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) can grow in warm, moist, dark places.

3. She allegedly only uses unopened rolls of toilet paper.

Another diva-like demand that Paltrow allegedly had at the gym was that she refused to use toilet paper that anyone else has touched and made an employee retrieve one. The CEO apparently demands a fresh, unopened roll be provided.

It stands to reason that she might be on the right track here as well. A university of Arizona microbiologist, Charles Gerba, found that the average toilet paper dispenser has 150 times as much bacteria as the toilet seat.

When you consider the number of unwashed hands that grab reach for a roll of toilet paper in public restrooms, you too might consider the nasty possibilities.

4. She allegedly insists specific drinking water be provided to her at all times.

Paltrow has been known to follow a workout and fitness method by Tracy Anderson that focuses on holistic wellness. Rumor has it that she will not deviate with it comes to her drinking water and demands someone head to the store for Smart Water if it is not provided at the gym.

To be fair, some of us non-divas are keen on certain brands of drinking water. As a matter of fact, when it comes to what they drink, The International Bottled Water Association says that many Americans are just as selective as Paltrow.

5. She allegedly makes sure she gets the maximum discount.

According to The Things, Star Magazine once claimed that J. Crew shoppers and employees were subjected to Paltrow’s demanding attitude when they suggested that her discount was 15% instead of the 30% she expected. According to them, she ended up getting what she wanted in the end.

Paltrow’s actions were not detailed in the story, though labeled, “extremely rude.” However, we’ve all seen many an unknown customer demand the discount they believed they qualified for at numerous stores. Celebrities, like most of us, love a good deal, too.

6. She downplayed office workers.

After a 2014 interview with Entertainment News, Paltrow was labeled ‘out of touch’ when she claimed that being a celebrity with children was more difficult than having any office job.

"I think it's different when you have an office job, because it's routine and, you know, you can do all the stuff in the morning and then you come home in the evening," Paltrow said in the controversial interview. "When you're shooting a movie, they're like, 'We need you to go to Wisconsin for two weeks,' and then you work 14 hours a day and that part of it is very difficult. I think to have a regular job and be a mom is not as, of course, there are challenges, but it's not like being on set."

Though she makes some valid points about the travel demands of movie stars and the long work days, her assumption that all office workers have time to do all of their work in the morning and are home every evening like clockwork has proven to be wholly untrue.

7. She allegedly underpays her staff.

Paltrow herself doesn’t seem to cut corners when it comes to enjoying the finer things in life but her staff might be the ones paying the price. Former employees at Goop claimed that they were paid at least 40% below the market rate for their roles. Goop employees that complained were reportedly advised to leave.

"More than once, people during our stand-up [meeting] would ask, 'How would you deal with an employee that's unhappy?' and someone in leadership would just say, 'Well, maybe this just isn't the right company for them,” one former Goop employee claimed, according to Insider.

The instances of employers underpaying workers is pervasive with it happening at least 47% of the time. If true, Paltrow’s company behavior is egregious and sickening, but she is just a symptom of the problem rather than the problem itself.

8. Goop allegedly drops employees without reason or warning.

When it comes to the employee experience at Goop, Glassdoor shows that 56% had a negative experience, while just 28% shared their was positive. According to employees, it was not uncommon for staffers to be forced out with little to no explanation.

The feedback on Glassdoor ranged from favoritism to high turnover to ineffective management.

