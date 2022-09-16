Why Two Of Kate Gosselin's Children Refuse To Live With Her After Her Divorce From Jon Gosselin

Over 12 years after ending their marriage, Jon and Kate Gosselin are still at odds over the divorce and care of their eight children.

The latest in the reality TV star's ongoing legal battle is the news that Kate is demanding her ex-husband pay over $132,000 in back child support for their now-adult children.

Kate's demands come after Jon accused her of "stealing" $100,000 from their children's trusts.

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star has admitted that she "borrowed" the money in 2019 to pay for her and her kids' living expenses.

The couple share twins Mady and Cara, 21. Kate has custody of four of their 18-year-old sextuplets — Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden — while two of their children live with Jon.

Why do Hannah and Colin live with Jon Gosselin instead of Kate?

In a 2022 interview on her 18th birthday, Hannah Gosselin revealed why she chose to live with her dad, 45, following the couple's divorce and custody battle.

“I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we’ve always had a strong good relationship,” Hannah revealed after first moving in 2016.

“It’s a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there’s not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parents,”

“I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent,” the now 18-year-old shared.

“It was a difficult decision leaving my siblings. I did not want to be separated from them or even, like, live in a different household than them,” the teen shared.

“But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom’s house and I just wanted to live with my dad.”

Collin Gosselin moved in with his father in 2018 after accusing Kate of abuse.

Jon and Kate battled for years over custody of Collin with Jon claiming in 2016 that he had no idea where his son was after Kate enrolled him in a program to help cope with his "special needs."

Kate was investigated for child abuse after Collin allegedly told a worker at the facility he was abused by his mother.

She denies the claims and insists the investigation found no evidence of abuse.

Jon, who says Collin has ADHD, was awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin in 2018 after Kate, 47, and her lawyer did not show up in court.

Jon and Kate went through a tumultuous custody battle.

The couple was married from 1999 to 2009 when they chose to file for divorce. Following divorce proceedings, Kate was granted full custody of the eight kids. The father, Jon, was not pleased with this decision and the pair's custody battle continued for years.

Although Kate’s daughter does not live with her, they remain in contact with the teen explaining that they speak an "average" amount.

