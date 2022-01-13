Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Divorce Announcement Sparks Rumors About Cheating & Financial Problems

Celebrity relationships come and go often but one breakup many are shocked to see is that of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.

The couple announced that they are ending their relationship after 16 years together and five years of marriage via a joint statement posted to the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception,” the statement reads in part.

Fans of the loving couple will no doubt be devastated to see these two part ways and, as with many celebrity relationships, there are already theories floating around as to what prompted this divorce.

Why did Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet break up?

From cheating theories and financial problems to pandemic-induced marital strain, these two have already been subject to their share of relationship struggles and rumors.

Here are some of the suggestions fans have put forward about what brought on Bonet and Momoa’s break up.

There are rumors that Jason Momoa cheated on Lisa Bonet.

While there is nothing substantial to suggest that infidelity was an issue in the marriage, some fans have pointed out Momoa’s close relationship with his female co-stars.

Some sites had previously claimed that Bonet was “jealous” of Momoa’s “Aquaman” co-star Amber Heard.

The pair were rumored to have a flirty relationship on-set but there doesn’t seem to be much evidence of these claims since the two are likely just close friends.

Similar rumors swirled around Momoa’s relationship with “Game Of Thrones” co-star Emila Clarke – who the actor once called the “moon of my life” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

However, again, the friends seem to have always kept things professional and platonic – even though many fans hoped otherwise.

Jason Momoa previously talked about having financial troubles during his relationship.

Though it is a common cause of marital breakdown, financial strain seems like a surprising problem in a celebrity relationship.

But, Momoa says he and Bonet have had their share of struggles while he was in his early years as an actor.

In a 2020 interview, Momoa said he struggled to financially support his family for several years after appearing in “Game Of Thrones” since his character was killed off before the series became a hit.

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” he says. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Of course, since then Momoa has become a key character in DC’s “Justice League” franchise and his net worth is estimated to be $14 million so it seems unlikely that the couple were struggling financially in recent years.

Momoa and Bonet’s statement hints that the pandemic impacted their relationship.

COVID-19 has affected just about every aspect of society and our lives – and celebrities are no different.

The couple wrote that they are “feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

Clinical psychologist Patricia O’Gorman tells us that it is normal for families to internalize these kinds of changes in society and feel personally impacted by them.

“So many relationships are being challenged during this time. It’s easy to be reactive when you’re dealing with stress on multiple levels,” she says.

“It’s easy to personalize another’s reaction to external stresses.”

While it is certainly sad to see a celebrated celebrity couple go through this transition, it certainly does seem like Momoa and Bonet are keeping things civil as their statement was filled with as much mutual respect as their relationship had.

