Why Bill Cosby Is Being Released From Prison And His Sexual Assault Conviction Was Thrown Out

Despite Bill Cosby's request for parole having been denied in May due to his ongoing refusal to participate in the state prison's sex offender programs, the disgraced comedian will soon be a free man once again.

The shocking news comes after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued a ruling earlier today, in which they overturned the sexual assault conviction he has been serving time in prison for over the past two years.

Why was Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction thrown out?

The court did not, as some may assume, reach a decision that Cosby is not guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, the crimes for which he was convicted and sentenced to a three-to-10 year sentence. Rather, the lower court's decision was overturned because of what they've now decided were "prosecutorial mistakes."

In laymen's terms, NBC News explains, "a prosecutor's decision not to charge Cosby, 83, opened the door for him to speak freely in a lawsuit against him — and that testimony was key in his conviction years later by another prosecutor."

The ruling states:"When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade."

"For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."

ABC News reports that his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, would be picking Cosby up to leave prison "within hours."

Bill Cosby's mugshot, which was downright eerie, made the rounds in 2020.

And to say that Cosby’s appearance was unsettling may be an understatement.

The former actor’s photo looked quite different from the one that was taken in 2018 when he arrived at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix, PA.

The mugshot, which had been the first picture of him in over two years, shows him looking down while smiling with a face mask around his chin.

The mugshot was reportedly taken on Sept. 3, 2020 at the SCI in Pennsylvania, where Cosby went on to begin serving what was supposed to be a three-to-10 year sentence.

Reps for SCI said that they update inmates’ photos every few years because of their changing appearances, and Bill Cosby was due for a new one.

Bill Cosby's recent mugshot has been released.

The allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby sexual assault cases shocked the world.

When news of sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby made headlines, many longtime fans of Cosby couldn’t believe it, as he had always played the part of family man in his shows.

Sixty women came forward with assault allegations against Cosby, dating from 1960 to 2008.

The shade room posted Bill Cosby’s mugshot today and the comments were filled with people saying Free Bill. Do y’all ever think of how the victims feel? This man drugged and raped them and now they have to get on the internet and see thousands of strangers saying free him. Smh — Kaylaaaaaaa (@SickleCellKay) October 20, 2020

Andrea Constand met Cosby in 2002 at a Temple University women’s basketball game. Bill Cosby is an alum of Temple University.

In 2004, Constand alleged that Cosby had sexually assaulted her in his home after giving her wine and pills.

In January 2005, after Constand had told her mother what happened, Cosby called her and insisted the sex was consensual. That February, Bruce L. Castor Jr., the Montgomery County district attorney (at the time), decided not to charge Cosby, “citing ‘insufficient credible and admissible evidence.’”

Constand then sued Cosby in March 2005, which led to a dozen other women coming forward with similar accusations.

After a private battle in court, the lawsuit was settled and an NDA was signed by both Constand and Cosby.

Cosby’s case was reopened after comedian Hannibal Buress referred to Cosby as a rapist in 2014.

The clip went viral, and dozens of other women came forward with allegations against Cosby.

In December of 2015, Cosby was arrested on charges of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby’s case was then declared a mistrial after jurors remained deadlocked after nearly a week of deliberations.

In April 2018, Cosby’s new trial began, where multiple women testified against him. The jury found him guilty on three counts of assault: “Penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administering an intoxicant,” which are all felonies.

A judge sentenced Cosby to 3-10 years behind bars on Sept. 25, 2018.

"The Bill Cosby Show" aired from 1969-1971.

"The Cosby Show," which most people are familiar with, was a sitcom that aired from 1984-1992 and had a total of eight seasons.

Thanks to both, as well as his long and lucrative career as a stand up comedian, actor and Jello Pudding Pops salesman, Bill Cosby’s net worth is reportedly around $400 million.

Cosby was born on July 12, 1937, which makes him 83 years old and a Cancer.

His, Camille Cosby, has remained in his corner through it all, insisting her husband is innocent.

Despite his sexual assault convictions and prison sentence, the two are still married. They’ve been married since 1964.

"When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” Cosby said in a 2019 interview. “I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you are not alone. The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline is a free and confidential resource that is available 24/7.

Visit RAINN.org or call 1.800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.